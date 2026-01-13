Ghanaian actor and poet Nelson Mandela Jnr has reportedly passed away in Belgium.

The girlfriend of the popular Forkboyz series star shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok, showing some of their last moments together.

Nelson Mandela Jnr: Forkboyz Actor’s Girlfriend Weeps Bitterly After His Sudden Death

Source: Instagram

Nelson Mandela Jnr passes away

Ghanaian lady Swanky Jay, reportedly the girlfriend of the late Nelson Mandela Jr., confirmed his passing.

She shared clips capturing beautiful moments they spent together in their plush apartment, including cooking and doing household chores, offering a glimpse into their close bond.

The couple appeared deeply in love in the video, inspiring many social media users with their relationship.

The TikTok videos of Nelson Mandela Jnr and his girlfriend are below:

Reactions to Nelson Mandela Jnr's death

Some social media users have commented on the late Nelson Mandela Jnr and his girlfriend's video on TikTok after his death. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Dela Finn confirms Nelson Mandela Jnr’s death

Ghanaian filmmaker Dela Finn, a close friend of the late actor, confirmed the news and expressed deep sorrow over Mandela Jnr’s passing. He reflected on the many conversations they shared about life, dreams, and the future of Ghana’s film industry.

In an emotional tribute, he wrote:

"Bro, you’ve made me question everything. I’m honestly scared — really scared. I don’t usually show my emotions like this, but today you brought me to tears. Sometimes I don’t understand why life feels so heavy, why we fight so hard for our dreams when they can be taken away from us at any moment."

The Facebook post about Nelson Mandela Jnr's death is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh