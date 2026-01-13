Popular Ghanaian actor, spoken word artist, and poet Nelson Mandela Jnr has reportedly passed away in Belgium.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nelson Mandela Jnr: Popular Ghanaian Actor of Forkboyz Series Fame Passes Away Abroad, Fans Mourn

Source: Facebook

The news of Mandela Jnr's death was announced on Facebook by international award-winning filmmaker Dela Finn in an emotional post on Monday, January 12, 2026.

What happened to Nelson Mandela Jnr?

In his post, Dela Finn failed to specify the cause of Nelson's death. However, some reports indicated that the young actor, famed for his role in the popular 2020 TV series, Forkboyz, was found dead in Belgium.

The filmmaker, who was a close associate of the late Mandela Jnr shared that he had been left devastated by the demise of the actor.

Dela Finn also recounted his past conversations with the late actor about their aspirations in the Ghanaian film industry.

He wrote:

"Bro, you’ve forced me to question everything. I’m scared, very scared, because I hardly do this, but you made me drop tears today. Sometimes I don’t understand why life is this heavy, why we struggle so hard while holding onto dreams that can just be taken away at any time."

"This afternoon you got me going back to 2015, when we were just dreamers with no clear path. You were the one who said you were ready, that I should train you, and that we should start this movie dream together."

"We began strong, then life happened and pulled us in different directions, and we chased other dreams until we connected back."

"Just last year you asked why I had gone quiet in film, and when I told you I was building something and would go all out this year, you said, “𝙄 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙗𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙂𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙖 𝙨𝙤𝙤𝙣, 𝙣𝙤 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙛𝙞𝙭 𝙢𝙚 𝙤. 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙣𝙤 𝙨𝙖𝙮 𝙣𝙖 𝙢𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜."

"That filled my heart with so much hope because we had other plans aside from the film with another brother!"

The news of Mandela Jnr's untimely death has evoked sadness among many Ghanaians, including his close friends on social media.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Nelson Mandela Jnr is below:

Who was the late Nelson Mandela Jnr?

The late Nelson Mandela Jnr was a young Ghanaian actor who also dabbled in the world of spoken word and poetry.

The actor gained prominence in 2020 for his role as Toxic in the popular Amjib Productions-produced TV series, Forkboyz, which featured prominent stars including Umar Krupp, Pamela Watara and Akuapem Poloo.

Source: YEN.com.gh