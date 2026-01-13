The young TikToker behind the viral claim that seafood at Aba Dope's for GH¢250 was allegedly expensive has shared a new video online

Connie AA, who lives in the United Kingdom, came to Ghana to have fun during the Christmas and New Year festivities

Some people agreed with her concerns, while others defended Aba Dope’s pricing and business model in viral videos

Ghanaian TikToker Connie has gone viral after sharing a review about Aba Dope’s food online.

The young lady had ordered a seafood platter for the second time from Food Gist, a 24-hour restaurant in Ghana.

Lady alleges Aba Dope’s sea is expensive

A pretty TikToker left popular media personality Aba Dope in tears after reviewing food from her restaurant.

The young lady claimed that the GH¢250 seafood platter she received was too small for the price.

In her video, Connie stated that this was the second time she had ordered from Food Gist. She showed the food she received, which allegedly contained just three large shrimps and some chunks of vegetables.

Reactions to Aba Dope's seafood platter

Some social media users have reactions to the video of Aba Dope weeping about one of her customers alleged that her food was expensive. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mizz Ann commented:

"3 shrimps and onions 250😂."

Y2k_marrione stated:

"She just said it’s small she never said it’s not tasty please."

maaluucia commented:

"Honestly speaking 😳that food food 250gh? haba! it too expensive."

Afi stated:

"Seafood is naturally expensive, she should get that."

Ewoe spice commented:

"But when did it become a crime to complain about something."

God is good commented:

"She didn't say it's not tasty she said is too small and it's true."

Dee stated:

"Seriously, the portion size is small. I won’t be happy too."

Violin stated:

"You all deviating from everything this is just shrimps what makes it seafood."

Lady Pearl 212 commented:

"Please do you know how much they sell shrimps at the mall? It’s very expensive."

ms_cillaaa188 stated:

"So honestly, I think just because we like Aba dhope, we are all trying so much to cover up the truth. She wasn’t trying to destroy her business but giving her honest review just like it’s done to other restaurants. Though sea food is expensive but let’s look at the food, it just shrimps and very little octopus which can’t be that expensive. And aside this particular food review, let’s be honest, other people also say it and from other videos posted on her food. We like her but can still be honest with her."

Aba Dope’s customer tries on new clothes

UK-based Ghanaian lady Connie was seen trying on stylish new outfits in a viral TikTok video.

The fashion critic looked effortlessly chic and wowed her fans with her short hairstyle and natural, makeup-free look.

She showed off her simple yet well-decorated apartment in the UK as she shot the viral video.

Aba Dope’s customer rocks striped outfit

In another trending TikTok video, Connie wore a classy spaghetti strap top paired with matching striped pants.

Aba Dope's famous customer, who gave her a bad food review, looked spectacular in a two-piece ensemble for the shoot.

She impressed beauty influencers with her sleek ponytail hairstyle and elegant appearance.

McBrown serves drinks at Aba Dope's restaurant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Nana Ama McBrown, an award-winning Ghanaian actress, has won people over with her humility.

In a widely shared video at Aba Dope's restaurant, the TV personality appeared excessively eager when mixing cocktails for a few patrons.

Some social media users commented on Nana Ama McBrown and Aba Dope's beautiful friendship on TikTok.

