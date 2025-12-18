Social media was plunged into mourning after reports emerged that Netherlands-based Ghanaian TikTok and Snapchat creator Landlord had passed away

News of the content creator's death was announced during a livestream hosted by popular TikToker Ashanti Queen, on December 17, 2025

The death of the Amsterdam-based content creator, who was widely known as a diehard Sarkodie superfan, stirred sad reactions on social media

Popular Ghanaian TikTok and Snapchat creator Landlord, a diehard fan of rapper Sarkodie, has reportedly passed away, plunging social media into mourning.

The Snapchat influencer’s death was announced on a livestream hosted by popular TikToker and prominent member of Team Legal Wives, Ashanti Queen, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

During the livestream, TikToker Nana Afia shared the tragic news with the panel, leaving them all in a state of disbelief.

She claimed that according to a police report, the Ghanaian had been dead for days when he was discovered in his room on December 17.

“According to a police report, he had been dead for two days. His mother is in Ghana, and he recently lost his sister. His mother now has to prepare to bury another one of her children,” Nana Afia said.

Ashanti Queen expressed surprise at the news, disclosing that Landlord had been present on one of her livestreams on December 14.

Nana Afia further narrated that after speaking with Landlord’s sister, she was informed that the TikToker had complained of pains and weakness in the days preceding his death.

“He died in his room and was not discovered for two days. His elder sister told me that he recently changed apartments and that moving his belongings left him with body pains. But currently, we cannot tell what actually caused his death,” she added.

The TikTok video with details of Landlord’s death is below.

All about Ghanaian TikToker Landlord

Landlord was a popular Ghanaian content creator, mostly active on TikTok, where he had over 14,000 followers, and Snapchat.

The Amsterdam-based Ghanaian was known for being a prominent gifter on TikTok Live. He was also a diehard fan of rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, and named himself ‘Amsterdam Sarkodie’ in his honour. His popular nickname was also in homage to the rapper, who is referred to as the ‘Landlord’ by his fans.

He often posted videos vibing to songs by the Tema-based rapper, and his last video, shared on Saturday, December 14, 2025, was set to one of Sarkodie’s songs.

Below is the last TikTok video shared by Landlord before his tragic demise.

