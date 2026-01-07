Ghanaian nurse and TikTok content creator Kate Afranewah, popularly known as Maame Kay, passed away suddenly, plunging friends, family, and fans into mourning

The tragic announcement was shared by fellow TikToker Tranae Love on Wednesday, January 7, 2025, in an emotional tribute accompanied by a photo collage of the deceased

Maame Kay’s death came only months after she graduated from nursing school and became a fully registered nurse, deepening the heartbreak surrounding her demise

A Ghanaian nurse and content creator, Kate Afranewah, also known as Maame Kay, has sadly passed away, throwing her friends and family into mourning.

Beloved nurse and TikToker Kate Afranewaah aka Maame Kay reportedly passes away. Image credit: @kateafranewaah

Source: TikTok

News of her death was shared by fellow TikToker Tranae Love on Wednesday, January 7, 2025.

In a sorrowful post, she shared a collage of images of her late colleague, mourning the abrupt nature of her passing.

"Maame, rest easy. I still love u as my sister 😭😭😭. Ah Maame waha me papa ei owuo adi me awu," she wrote.

The post stirred sorrowful reactions from many friends and fans of the late nurse, who took to the comments section to express their sadness.

Below is the TikTok post announcing Maame Kay’s death.

Maame Kay’s death occurred months after she graduated from nursing school and received her certification to become a fully registered nurse, deepening the level of tragedy surrounding her passing.

At the time of this report, her cause of death had not been publicly disclosed.

Below is a TikTok post from Maame Kay celebrating her graduation.

Reactions to Maame Kay’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the sad death of beloved nurse and TikTok creator, Maame Kay.

🦋 Obidombie ❤️Nana Yaa Serwaa said:

"Herrrr 2026 koraa eha adwene sene 2025 😭😭😭💔💔💔."

Rose_obeng5 wrote:

"After all the stress? May your soul rest in eternal peace."

Abhenarh 🩵❤️💕 commented:

"Hmmmm after all the stress from college 💔💔😭😭😭?"

Source: YEN.com.gh