Nigerian singer Teni posted a viral Instagram video from a hospital bed, claiming that she fell sick after Nigeria’s AFCON semi-final loss to Morocco

The singer blamed Ghana and the Ghanaian referee for Nigeria’s defeat, accusing its citizens of betrayal and calling out Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Her emotional reaction sparked mixed responses online, with some sympathising with her pain and others criticising her comments as over the top

Nigerian singer Teni has sparked intense conversation online after sharing an emotional video following Nigeria’s heartbreaking loss in the AFCON semi-final against Morocco.

Nigerian singer Teni breaks down after the Super Eagles' AFCON defeat, sharing a video from a supposed hospital bed. Image credit: tenientertainer & AFCON

Shortly after the match, the award-winning musician took to Instagram to post a clip from what appeared to be a hospital setting.

In the video, Teni was seen lying on a bed while receiving medical attention, with drips connected to her arm and a doctor close by.

She looked visibly exhausted and unwell as she spoke to the camera.

According to Teni, the disappointment from Nigeria’s loss to Morocco had affected her badly, leaving her physically sick.

Teni blames Ghanaian referee for Nigeria's defeat

Speaking emotionally, she blamed the outcome of the match on what she described as unfair officiating by Daniel Laryea.

She insisted that the Ghanaian referee’s decisions had gone against Nigeria and ultimately cost the team a place in the final.

In her rant on social media, singer Teni turned her frustration toward Ghanaians, accusing them of betraying their neighbour.

She also vented at Ghanaian music stars Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, saying that the situation felt like a personal letdown.

Teni's trending comments, which were delivered with a mix of anger and sarcasm, reflected how deeply the result had hurt her.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Teni says AFCON defeat left her hospitalised

She said she would act once she had recovered from her illness, stressing that the match was the reason she ended up on drips.

Her video quickly spread on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans in Nigeria and those in the neighbouring Ghana.

While some Nigerians sympathised with her pain and shared her frustration over the result, others felt she had taken things too far.

Ghanaian fans, on the other hand, largely brushed off her claims, defending the referee’s performance and reminding her that football results can be unpredictable.

As of now, Teni has not addressed the reactions that followed the video, although the incident has shown how emotionally charged football can be and how a single match can push a person to unexpected reactions.

Teni reacts bitterly as Nigeria lost their AFCON final spot to Morocco, with Senegal edging out Egypt in the concurrent semi-final fixture. Image credit: Bozon

Senegal to face Morocco in AFCON finals

