Morocco’s home advantage meets Nigeria’s attacking firepower in a high-stakes AFCON semifinal

Brahim Diaz and Victor Osimhen go head-to-head in a battle of AFCON’s top scorers

Both nations fight for a place in history as they chase a spot in the 2025 AFCON final

A respected African football journalist has weighed in with his forecast for the match

Host nation Morocco will take on Nigeria in a high-stakes 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal on Wednesday, January 14, with the clash set for an 8:00 PM kickoff at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The Atlas Lions have impressed on home soil, topping Group A with seven points from three matches. Morocco opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Comoros before following up with a 3-0 win against Zambia, then drew 1-1 with Mali to secure top spot.

In the knockout stages, Walid Regragui’s side have continued their strong form. Morocco narrowly defeated Tanzania 1-0 in the Round of 16 before producing a commanding 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the quarterfinals.

The Atlas Lions now set their sights on reaching the final, aiming to claim their second-ever AFCON title and thrill the home crowd.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have been equally formidable. The Super Eagles dominated Group C, amassing a perfect nine points from three wins, according to Flashscore stats.

Eric Chelle’s men kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Tanzania, then defeated Tunisia 3-2 and closed the group stage with a 3-1 win against Uganda.

Their momentum has carried into the knockout rounds, with a 4-0 triumph over Mozambique in the Round of 16 followed by a 2-0 quarterfinal win against Algeria.

Both teams arrive in the semifinal on the back of impressive attacking displays. Morocco’s Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz has been in sensational form, topping the AFCON scoring charts with five goals.

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen has also been prolific, netting four times to spearhead the Super Eagles’ assault. With both sides firing on all cylinders, fans can expect an enthralling encounter.

In the meantime, speaking to YEN.com.gh, African sports journalist Mohammed Soumaré from Mali backed Morocco to reach the final, saying,

“With the way the Atlas Lions have dominated at home and shown composure in the knockout stages, I fully expect them to secure a place in the 2025 AFCON final.”

How to watch Nigeria vs. Morocco

According to Goal, United Kingdom viewers can catch the match on Channel 4 (E4) with free-to-air coverage, stream it live via Channel4.com, or watch for free on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

In the United States, beIN SPORTS offers live and exclusive coverage, while the beIN SPORTS CONNECT platform provides streaming access.

Across the Middle East and North Africa, Al Jazeera Sport will broadcast the game from 17:00 GMT. In Francophone Africa, fans can tune in to Canal+ Afrique for live coverage.

South African viewers can watch on SABC channels with national broadcast coverage, and in Ghana, the match will be available on SuperSport, including MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, the DStv App, and SuperSport Grandstand.

