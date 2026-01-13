A woman who had left Prophet James Donkor’s church spoke publicly, sharing her experiences and observations from her time there

Maa Afia cautioned Sandra, the prophet’s new wife, urging her to be careful and mindful before fully committing to the marriage

The interview sparked massive reactions online as she recounted several encounters and moments from her time in the church

A former integral member of Heaven First Ministry, Maa Afia, has come forward to share her thoughts regarding Prophet James Donkor’s new marriage.

In an interview with Trouble Carlos on YouTube, she sent a heartfelt warning to Sandra, the pastor’s new wife, encouraging her to proceed with caution and mindfulness.

Maa Afia explained that her concern stems from what she has observed and experienced during her time in the church.

Sanda Donkor urged to tread cautiously

She noted that Prophet Donkor has been married twice before and highlighted that the circumstances surrounding previous unions could offer insight into his character and personal history.

“The first marriage didn’t raise too many questions, but the second had its challenges. Now, with this third marriage, Sandra should approach carefully,” she said.

Her words were meant to guide and protect, delivered with care rather than judgment.

The interview quickly drew attention online, sparking conversations among netizens who shared a mix of advice, curiosity, and reflections on relationships and trust. Many commended Maa Afia for speaking candidly while maintaining respect and concern for the couple.

While the discussion highlights differing opinions on the pastor’s personal life, it also underscores the importance of awareness, communication, and mutual understanding in marriage. Through her message, Maa Afia conveyed both caution and a sincere hope that Sandra’s new chapter will be handled with love, wisdom, and care.

Before giving Sandra the advice, Maa Afia recounted moments when the Prophet allegedly publicly disgraced his first wife, Evelyn. According to her, the man had no respect for women. She also recounted instances when he accused her mother of owing the church, which she detailed in the interview.

The man has already had two failed marriages, with Sandra being the third.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Prophet Donkor allegedly marries beford wifes burial

Public attention has turned sharply toward Rev. Prophet James Donkor, head pastor of Heaven First Ministry, following allegations that he had remarried shortly after the death of his second wife, Precious Afia Donkor.

According to reports circulating online and amplified by popular YouTube channel Gossips24Avenue, the prophet allegedly proceeded with a new marriage before customary burial rites for his late wife were held.

The development sparked outrage, grief, and intense moral scrutiny, especially within faith circles, since additional coverage had alleged that the couple was experiencing marital challenges before her passing.

An audio recording on TikTok allegedly attributed to the late wife showed emotional distress, stating that she had temporarily moved out during a difficult period, yet believed that reconciliation was still possible.

At the time, illness had already taken a toll on her health, making peace a priority rather than confrontation.

Meanwhile, claims surfaced that the woman Prophet Donkor allegedly married was a church member who had once served closely with his late wife, a detail that further inflamed public sentiment.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Afia Donkor's burial and divorce dispute

Family members of the late Afia Donkor also allegedly spoke in leaked audio recordings, maintaining that although the prophet had earlier approached them seeking a divorce, the process was never concluded under customary law.

According to the family, proper procedures were not followed, as the prophet neither appeared with his family nor presented his wife during the divorce request, with the matter consequently remaining unresolved.

Reports indicated that Afia Donkor later pursued her share of marital property while battling illness.

Attempts at mediation, including intervention at the Asantehemaa’s palace, reportedly did not end in her favour.

Sadly, she passed away in late 2025, leaving many heartbroken and searching for closure.

The controversy resurfaced strongly after a video allegedly showed Prophet Donkor receiving blessings for his new marriage just days before Afia Donkor’s burial, a moment many described as painful and unsettling.

