Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has secured a high-profile appointment for the blockbuster semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco at the 2025 AFCON

The 38-year-old previously served as head VAR during Morocco’s controversial quarter-final victory over Cameroon, further highlighting CAF’s trust in his judgement

Laryea will be supported by match officials from South Africa, Lesotho and Mozambique as the heavyweights lock horns in Rabat

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has once again placed Ghana in the spotlight, this time through officiating excellence, as Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea earns a major role at the sharp end of the tournament.

The respected referee has been appointed to take charge of the heavyweight semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco, a fixture that will decide one of the finalists.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Daniel Laryea appointed referee

The decision reflects the confidence CAF continues to repose in the Ghanaian official after previous assignments.

With pressure mounting and little margin for error, the continental governing body has turned to a figure trusted for composure and relative fairness when it matters most.

Laryea’s selection follows a decent run of performances throughout AFCON 2025, albeit with a few controversial calls. He has served both as a centre referee and in video review duties.

There have been a few eyebrows raised over the sporting rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria. Nonetheless, the 38-year-old is expected to officiate the match in Rabat without prejudice.

The Accra Academy alumnus will be supported by an experienced international crew.

South Africa’s Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela and Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane will run the lines, alongside Arsenio Chadreque Maringule of Mozambique. Rwanda’s Samuel Uwikunda has been named the fourth official.

Abongile Tom will lead technology support as head of VAR, assisted by Tunisia’s Haythem Guirat and Kenya’s Stephen Onyango Yiembe.

Ethiopia’s Lidya Tafesse Abebe will act as referee assessor, completing a carefully selected officiating team.

Nigeria vs Morocco match preview

The semi-final takes place at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, January 14, with kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

Both teams arrive unbeaten and driven by the same goal: a place in the final.

Nigeria enters the contest full of confidence. The Super Eagles are the only side with a perfect record so far and have already scored 14 goals, underlining their attacking power and balance, according to CAF Online.

Morocco, backed by home support, will aim to respond with authority. The hosts have faced criticism over perceived officiating advantages earlier in the tournament and will hope to silence that noise with a decisive and fair victory.

Their last AFCON title came in 1976, and a return to the final has remained elusive since 2004, per beIN Sports.

For Laryea, this appointment marks another proud chapter in his career. Officiating such a fixture is not only personal recognition but also a moment that highlights Ghana’s growing influence beyond the pitch at Africa’s biggest football stage.

