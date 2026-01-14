Akuapem Poloo broke down in tears on TikTok, mourning Nelson Mandela Jnr as she posted a video crying heavily and struggling to speak

The video featured a photo of Akuapem Poloo with Nelson Mandela Jnr holding an award, showing their bond

In her caption, she shared the deep pain she felt since hearing the news and said she had been weak, calling his phone, hoping he would answer

Ghanaian social media personality and actress, Akuapem Poloo, has shared an emotional video on TikTok as she grieves the death of actor Nelson Mandela Jnr who she calls her brother.

Akuapem Poloo breaks down publicly following Nelson Mandela Jnr’s death. Image credit: akuapema_poloo

Source: Instagram

In the sorrowful video, Akuapem Poloo is seen crying uncontrollably, clearly shaken by the sudden demise of Nelson Mandela Jnr.

The video featured a photo of Akuapem Poloo and Nelson Mandela Jnr together, holding an award, a moment that now holds deep meaning for her.

Akuapem Poloo poured out her grief, struggling to come to terms with the reality of his passing.

In her caption, she shared the pain she has been carrying since hearing the news.

She wrote that she had been waiting and hoping to hear a message saying he was not dead. According to her, she kept calling his phone, hoping he would pick up, only to be met with silence.

She described the pain as deep and sharp, saying it had left her weak and broken since the news reached her.

Akuapem Poloo questioned death itself, asking why Nelson Mandela Jnr had to be taken. Her words reflected shock, disbelief, and heartbreak, emotions many fans say they can relate to following the actor’s sudden death.

She wrote:

"Deep and sharp pain in my chest. Since yesterday, I have been waiting just to hear, ‘Sis, I’m not dead,’ but Nelson, you are not picking up my calls. Oh, death, why? What did my brother do? I have been weak since yesterday when I heard you were no more, bro.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

The video quickly drew reactions from fans and followers, many of whom flooded the comment section with messages of comfort and support.

Some shared their own memories of Nelson Mandela Jnr, while others simply expressed how painful it was to watch Poloo grieve so openly.

Nelson Mandela Jnr’s passing has left a heavy cloud over Ghana’s creative space, with many colleagues still struggling to accept the loss.

Akuapem Poloo’s emotional tribute has become one of the most touching reactions so far, reminding many that behind the public images are real friendships, shared memories, and genuine bonds.

As tributes continue to pour in, one thing remains clear. Nelson Mandela Jnr was deeply loved, and his absence is being felt far beyond the screen.

Remembering Nelson Mandela Jnr: His last moments in Belgium before his death surface. Image credit: nelsonmandelajnr1

Source: Instagram

Nelson Mandela Jnr's last public appearance emerges

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nelson Mandela Jnr’s last known public activity was captured in Belgium, showing him in Ghent just days before he passed.

The photo portrayed him in a calm and reflective state, offering a glimpse into his quiet moments abroad.

He was found dead on January 12, 2026, marking the end of a promising career in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

