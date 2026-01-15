Real estate influencer, Quecyofficial, was impressed by Tic Tac’s huge white mansion on the Weija Mountains, which appears to float on an island above the scenic Weija Dam

Real estate influencer Quecyofficial recently had the opportunity to tour a mansion owned by Legendary musician Tic Tac on the Weija Mountains, and from the moment he arrived, he was completely blown away.

The property, a huge white mansion seemingly sitting on an island, overlooks the vast Weija Dam, offering a view that’s nothing short of breathtaking.

Walking around the property, Quecyofficial couldn’t hide his excitement.

The mansion blends luxury with comfort, featuring spacious rooms, modern design, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light.

One of the highlights that caught his attention was the upstairs swimming pool, a perfect spot to relax while enjoying a full view of the dam and the surrounding mountains.

The tour was made even more special after Serwaa Tic, the wife of legendary Ghanaian musician Tic Tac, guided him around the property.

She pointed out the mansion’s unique features and shared some interesting details about its design.

Quecy was impressed by Tic Tac's mansion

Quecyofficial was clearly impressed, often pausing to take in the sheer scale and beauty of the home.

With the Weija Dam stretching out below the mountains, the location adds a natural charm that few properties in Ghana can match.

For Quecyofficial, it wasn’t just a house; it was an experience, a dream home that combines elegance, comfort, and nature in one place.

This mansion is not just a display of wealth.

It’s a glimpse into what modern Ghanaian luxury real estate can look like, and it’s inspiring for anyone dreaming of a home that’s both beautiful and unique.

Watch the TikTok Video below:

Quecyofficial’s reaction said it all: some homes are simply meant to take your breath away.

Stephen Adom-Kyei Duah's mansion surfaced online

A video of Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah’s multi-million-dollar mansion at Pokuase in Accra has surfaced online and has quickly become a major talking point on social media.

Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah is the founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre (BWC), sometimes called Second Chance Church or the Philadelphia Movement.

In the video, the house appears massive and well-built, with a modern design that immediately stands out.

The structure features wide glass sections that give it a clean, elegant look and allow the building to shine from different angles.

Kofi Amoa-Abban’s island mansion surfaced

Previously, YEN.com gh shared a video showcasing the exterior and interior of businessman Kofi Amoa-Abban’s island mansion in Ada, which has surfaced online and sparked widespread discussion.

The sprawling property, accessible only by boat, featured a long swimming pool, expansive interiors, an indoor cinema, and other eye-popping features.

Kofi Amoa-Abban, one of the wealthiest men in Ghana, is the CEO of Rigworld Group, a massive conglomerate of oil and gas-themed businesses.

