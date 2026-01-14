Ghanaian travel star Wode Maya drew online attention after sharing his luxurious first-class Emirates flight experience with followers

The diplomatic passport holder humorously asked a flight attendant to take his photo while enjoying the comfort of the first-class suite

Amused by the resulting picture, Wode Maya shared it online, giving fans a fun and personal glimpse into his memorable journey

Ghanaian travel star Wode Maya captured the hearts of many online after sharing a playful moment from his Emirates flight.

Ghanaian travel star Wode Maya courted online attention after sharing a fun experience on a first-class Emirates flight. Image credit: @wode_maya/X

On January 14, 2026, he posted an image showing himself relaxing in the luxurious first-class suite, complete with spacious seating and an elegant setup.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow travellers alike.

Wode Maya shares a first-class Emirates moment

Adding his signature humour, Wode Maya wrote alongside the post:

"I asked the flight attendant to help me snap a photo and this is what I got… like really??? Never letting a flight attendant take my pics again 😭😂"

Fans were delighted by his candid sharing, praising his ability to blend luxury, humour, and relatability in one frame. The image highlighted not only the elegance of Emirates’ first-class experience but also Wode Maya’s natural charm and playful personality.

In a follow-up post, the diplomatic passport holder tagged Emirates with a cheeky request, keeping his audience laughing:

"Dear Emirates, I think I deserve a free ticket back to Dubai as compensation because this picture must be retaken."

The posts sparked widespread engagement, with fans sharing their admiration for both the airline experience and Wode Maya’s lighthearted approach to travel. Many appreciated seeing a slice of first-class luxury through his eyes, noting that his humour made the experience relatable and entertaining.

Wode Maya’s ability to connect with his followers through social media while showcasing travel moments has once again confirmed why he is one of Ghana’s most beloved travel influencers. His content blends elegance, joy, and authenticity, leaving audiences inspired to explore new horizons and enjoy life’s experiences with a sense of humour.

Fans flooded the comment section with excitement, expressing envy, admiration, and amusement, further cementing his reputation as a travel personality who can turn even a small travel mishap into a fun, shareable moment.

Wode Maya and wife announce pregnancy

Ghanaian YouTuber Berthold Kobina Winkler Ackon, popularly called Wode Maya, announced that his wife, Miss Trudy, got pregnant in 2025 after several years of trying.

Wode Maya recounted the struggles they encountered as a couple in the hope of getting a child.

In a Facebook post, the famous Ghanaian YouTuber said he knew they may face challenges having children even before he asked Miss Trudy to be his wife.

He chronicled a timeline of occurrences in their marriage during their childbirth journey.

Wode Maya said in September 2021 that they were told they could not have children. Despite knowing of the difficulty in conception, Wode Maya asked Miss Trudy to be his wife in December of the same year.

The two got married in September 2022.

“September 2022— we got married, on the same day she lost her mother 13 years earlier.”

After the marriage, the couple experienced some miscarriages, which Wode Maya described as heartbreaking.

“After 6 heartbreaking miscarriages over the years, in 2025, we became pregnant again.”

Wode Maya described their pregnancy journey as one of resilience, which shows their faith in God.

“Through every challenge, every loss, and every tear, our journey is a testimony of resilience, faith, and hope. God is the greatest.”

Priscilla and Juma Jux announce that they are expecting their first child months after their wedding. Photo credit: @its.priscy and @juma_jux

Source: YEN.com.gh