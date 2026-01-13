Ghanaian actor, Nelson Mandela Jnr’s last known public activity was captured in Belgium, showing him in Ghent just days before he passed

The photo portrayed him in a calm and reflective state, offering a glimpse into his quiet moments abroad

He was found dead on January 12, 2026, marking the end of a promising career in Ghana’s entertainment industry

The last post Nelson Mandela Jnr shared was posted on Instagram on January 5, 2026, just days before his passing.

At the time, it seemed ordinary. Today, it feels deeply emotional.

Nelson Mandela Jnr was spotted in Ghent

The late actor had posted photos of himself walking through the streets of Ghent, Belgium.

He stood in front of the Old Post Office, also known as the former Ghent Post Office, a striking neo-Gothic building located at Korenmarkt Square.

The spot is one of the city’s most popular locations, especially during the Christmas markets when the area is filled with lights, music, and life.

By early January, the crowd had thinned, leaving behind a calm and almost reflective atmosphere.

In the photo, Nelson Mandela Jnr appears relaxed and present in the moment.

There was no drama, no heavy message, just a young man enjoying his surroundings.

Nothing about the image suggested it would become his final public appearance.

Check out his final Instagram post below:

His caption read:

“Be consistent with what you do positively and the result will never let you down.”

Reactions to Nelson Mandela Jnr's death

What once felt like a simple motivational line now reads like a window into how he lived.

Friends and fans say Nelson believed strongly in patience and steady effort. He was not loud about his dreams, but he worked quietly, trusting the process.

As an actor and spoken word artist, he brought depth to his work and his thinking. Since his passing, the post has been flooded with emotional comments.

Nelson Mandela Jr.’s death has left Ghana’s creative space reeling, especially those who closely followed his journey.

While the pain of his loss remains heavy, that final post in Ghent has become a quiet reminder of who he was.

Check out some of the comments on Instagram below:

lapstackdivagh commented:

"Hey wth😳 are you gone for real eiiii u interviewed me way back in 2019 Jesus eeiii my heart"

amessofficial commented:

"I hope what I am hearing isn’t true… 😢."

purfcie_conna commented:

"Please, what happened to Nelson 😢is this true?💔."

lavish_huley commented:

"We love you, bro, but God loves you more 🙏🏻😢."

heispablog commented:

"Rest well, bro 💕❤️."

Ghana's movie industry mourned Nelson Mandela Jnr

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian movie industry was thrown into a state of mourning following the death of young actor Nelson Mandela Jnr in Belgium.

The news of the Forkboyz series actor's demise was announced on social media by his close associate on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Many Ghanaians, including notable celebrities, took to social media to mourn the demise of Nelson Mandela Jr.

