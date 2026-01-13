Throwback Video of Adom Kyei-Duah Preaching Without a Church Room Surfaces
A throwback video of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah preaching without a church room has recently surfaced, and it is stirring memories of just how far his ministry has come.
In the footage, a younger Adom Kye-Duah stands on a bare patch of land, passionately preaching to a small group of believers.
There was no church room, just a handful of people and a man preaching to believers.
Over a decade later, Adom Kyei Duah now leads services in what is widely regarded as the largest church auditorium in Ghana.
The bare ground of the past has given way to a massive, modern facility that holds thousands of worshippers.
What once was a simple gathering has grown into a landmark of faith, drawing people from across the country.
The video is more than just nostalgia; it is a reminder of the “grass to grace” journey that many find inspiring.
Over the years, he has built a congregation that respects his teachings and has expanded his ministry to reach far beyond the early days.
Social media reacted to Adom Kyei-Duah's throwback
Social media users have praised the clip, noting how it shows the power of patience and dedication.
Many commented that it is a lesson not just for pastors but for anyone trying to build something meaningful from scratch.
The story of Adom Kyei Duah’s ministry is a testament to faith in action.
From preaching on bare land to leading services in a monumental auditorium, his journey reminds Ghanaians that every great achievement starts small, often in humble and unassuming places.
David Gyan commented:
"Now I understand that he didn't start just now I'm not his church member but I say he has done well may God him for his hard work."
Obaapa Helen commented:
"Wow, same voice, same massage very consistent, he is indeed the voice of God it never changes 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Susuanna BT commented:
"No wonder oo hmmmm I saw him in 2014 in a revelation even when I didn't know he existed in real life until 2018 April, one faithful day, I scanned my TV 😊."
Marcob's Mz commented:
"After 14 years see what the lord has done 🙏🙏🙏."
Nana Akosua Sefaa Heidi commented:
"Papa Adom God Almighty JEHOVAH bless you till you finish your Assignment ( Ministry), I pray GOD give you More strength to the End🙏🙏💥❤️🔥💯."
Adom Kyei-Duah's newly constructed auditorium surfaced online
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Philadelphia City Auditorium on Kumasi Road stood out with its massive, factory-warehouse-like structure, making it arguably the largest auditorium in Ghana.
The auditorium was equipped with huge TVs, advanced sound systems, and modern facilities designed to host thousands of worshippers comfortably.
A trending video of the new auditorium sparked mixed reactions online, with social media users expressing their view over the grand facility.
