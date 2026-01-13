A video of Adom Kyei Duah preaching passionately on a bare patch of land with no church room surfaced online

Adom Kyei-Duah has built the largest church auditorium in Ghana, hosting thousands of worshippers and establishing a prominent ministry

The journey reflected persistence, consistency, and faith, serving as motivation for pastors and anyone building their dreams from scratch

A throwback video of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah preaching without a church room has recently surfaced, and it is stirring memories of just how far his ministry has come.

From bare land to Ghana’s biggest church: Adom Kyei Duah’s journey. Image credit: Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

In the footage, a younger Adom Kye-Duah stands on a bare patch of land, passionately preaching to a small group of believers.

There was no church room, just a handful of people and a man preaching to believers.

Over a decade later, Adom Kyei Duah now leads services in what is widely regarded as the largest church auditorium in Ghana.

The bare ground of the past has given way to a massive, modern facility that holds thousands of worshippers.

What once was a simple gathering has grown into a landmark of faith, drawing people from across the country.

The video is more than just nostalgia; it is a reminder of the “grass to grace” journey that many find inspiring.

Over the years, he has built a congregation that respects his teachings and has expanded his ministry to reach far beyond the early days.

Social media reacted to Adom Kyei-Duah's throwback

Social media users have praised the clip, noting how it shows the power of patience and dedication.

Many commented that it is a lesson not just for pastors but for anyone trying to build something meaningful from scratch.

The story of Adom Kyei Duah’s ministry is a testament to faith in action.

From preaching on bare land to leading services in a monumental auditorium, his journey reminds Ghanaians that every great achievement starts small, often in humble and unassuming places.

Check out some comments below:

David Gyan commented:

"Now I understand that he didn't start just now I'm not his church member but I say he has done well may God him for his hard work."

Obaapa Helen commented:

"Wow, same voice, same massage very consistent, he is indeed the voice of God it never changes 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Susuanna BT commented:

"No wonder oo hmmmm I saw him in 2014 in a revelation even when I didn't know he existed in real life until 2018 April, one faithful day, I scanned my TV 😊."

Marcob's Mz commented:

"After 14 years see what the lord has done 🙏🙏🙏."

Nana Akosua Sefaa Heidi commented:

"Papa Adom God Almighty JEHOVAH bless you till you finish your Assignment ( Ministry), I pray GOD give you More strength to the End🙏🙏💥❤️🔥💯."

Philadelphia's huge auditorium is set to host thousands of worshippers for the 2025 end-of-year service. Image credit: Adom Kyei Duah (Facebook), Sika Official (X)

