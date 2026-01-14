Popular Ghanaian prophet James Donkor sparked massive online buzz after he was spotted celebrating in all white just four days after his wife’s burial

In the viral video, Prophet Donkor wowed onlookers with impressive dance moves as church members flocked to the front, showering him with money in admiration

The footage quickly ignited debates online, with many discussing his late wife, Precious Afia Donkor, whose burial had taken place on January 10, 2026

A well-known Ghanaian prophet has captured widespread online attention with a trending video of him celebrating in all white.

James Donkor stirs reactions as he is spotted celebrating days after his wife's burial.

In the video shared on TikTok by @heavenfirst_ministry, Prophet James Donkor, the founder and lead pastor of Heaven First Ministry, was seen dancing gracefully in front of his congregation.

Clad in a pristine white top and trousers, the man of God moved with skill and rhythm, his joy radiating throughout the space.

The congregation responded with overwhelming admiration, spraying cash at the prophet as a gesture of appreciation, a practice deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture to show love and respect for someone’s efforts.

The happiness and energy in the room were palpable, as members cheered and celebrated alongside him.

The church in the post, however, did not make mention of the late wife.

"Covered by grace, walking in purpose, resting in God," the church wrote.

Prophet Donkor celebrate days after wifes burial

The timing of the celebration has drawn even more attention online, as it came just days after the burial of Prophet Donkor’s late wife, Precious Afia Donkor, on January 10, 2025.

The video, recorded barely four days later, sparked conversations among Ghanaians, with many marvelling at the prophet’s ability to express joy while honouring his commitments to his faith and congregation.

Fans of the late Precious Afia Donkor and followers of the church have taken to social media to discuss the celebratory moment, sharing both admiration for the prophet’s dance skills and respect for the cultural practices displayed during the service.

The video continues to trend as it highlights the unique blend of spiritual leadership, cultural expression, and communal joy. Prophet Donkor’s vibrant celebration serves as a reminder of resilience, faith, and the warmth of Ghanaian church traditions.

Prophet allegedly remarries days before wife’s burial

This comes after public attention turned toward Rev. Prophet James Donkor following allegations that he had remarried shortly after the death of his wife, Precious Afia Donkor.

Ghanaian prophet James Donkor takes to social media amid claims that he allegedly remarried six days before his late wife’s burial. Image credit: FACT CHECK GH, Heavens First Ministry (TikTok).

According to reports circulating online and amplified by popular YouTube channel Gossips24Avenue, the prophet allegedly proceeded with a new marriage before customary burial rites for his late wife were held.

The development sparked outrage, grief, and intense moral scrutiny, especially within faith circles, since additional coverage had alleged that the couple was experiencing marital challenges before her passing.

An audio recording on TikTok allegedly attributed to the late wife showed emotional distress, stating that she had temporarily moved out during a difficult period, yet believed that reconciliation was still possible.

At the time, illness had already taken a toll on her health, making peace a priority rather than confrontation.

Meanwhile, claims surfaced that the woman Prophet Donkor allegedly married was a church member who had once served closely with his late wife, a detail that further inflamed public sentiment.

Afia Donkor's burial and divorce dispute

Family members of the late Afia Donkor also allegedly spoke in leaked audio recordings, maintaining that although the prophet had earlier approached them seeking a divorce, the process was never concluded under customary law.

According to the family, proper procedures were not followed, as the prophet neither appeared with his family nor presented his wife during the divorce request, with the matter consequently remaining unresolved.

Reports indicated that Afia Donkor later pursued her share of marital property while battling illness.

Attempts at mediation, including intervention at the Asantehemaa’s palace, reportedly did not end in her favour.

Sadly, she passed away in late 2025, leaving many heartbroken and searching for closure.

The controversy resurfaced strongly after a video allegedly showed Prophet Donkor receiving blessings for his new marriage just days before Afia Donkor’s burial, a moment many described as painful and unsettling.

