Ajagurajah shared something startling about Obinim in the spiritual realm, regarding how he looks at night

He said Obinim appear at night in a white suit, always declaring, with a message to him, leaving listeners wondering what that truly means.

To prove he wasn’t exaggerating, Ajagurajah dared viewers to call Obinim themselves, sparking curiosity and heated debate online.

A video making the rounds on social media has got many Ghanaians talking after spiritual leader Ajagurajah opened up about how he sees Bishop Daniel Obinim in the spiritual realm.

Ajagurajah describes Obinim's spiritual look at night in detail.

Speaking casually in the viral clip, Ajagurajah claimed that Obinim’s appearance at night in the spirit world is beyond what many people can imagine.

According to him, Obinim looks extremely handsome spiritually, so much so that even white men, in his words, do not come close to his beauty.

He went on to describe Obinim’s eyes and overall look, stressing that the popular pastor always appears confident and purposeful.

Ajagurajah said anytime he encounters Obinim in the spiritual realm, Obinim’s words are always the same:

“I am going to work on my children.”

Ajagurajah also shared that Obinim usually appears dressed in a white suit, adding that the pastor seems to love wearing suits spiritually, especially at night.

To prove he was not exaggerating or joking, Ajagurajah boldly told listeners they could even call Obinim on the phone to confirm what he was saying.

The video has since triggered mixed reactions online.

While some people found the revelation deep and fascinating, others questioned the spiritual claims being made.

Still, many agreed that the video was classic Ajagurajah, blunt, dramatic, and straight to the point.

As the clip continues to spread, it has once again brought Obinim and Ajagurajah into the spotlight, reminding the public how deeply spiritual discussions continue to shape conversations in Ghana.

Ajagurajah clashed with TikToker, Glogee

Popular Ghanaian spiritualist, Ajagurajah, whose real name is Kwabena Asiamah, went viral on social media after a heated exchange with a female TikToker known as Glogee.

The drama started on TikTok after Glogee openly challenged him during a live video, saying he had no spiritual powers and only tries to scare people.

According to her, God is the only one with real power, and anything Ajagurajah does to frighten people is just intimidation.

She insisted she was not afraid of him or any curse he invoked because she believes God protects her, with the spiritual leader clearly upset by her remarks.

Ajagurajah shares some daring prophecies about the arrested online "big boy," Abu Trica.

Ajagurajah predicted Abu Trica's future

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial spiritual leader Ajagurajah has placed himself at the centre of public discussion after speaking about the fate of the trending online “big boy,” Abu Trica.

Through words delivered with confidence and conviction, the spiritual leader, who is known officially as Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, claimed that events surrounding the socialite would not unfold the way many expect.

In a video shared by Tommyblogger on TikTok, the Ghanaian spiritual leader stated that Abu Trica would not be sentenced to a lengthy prison term.

