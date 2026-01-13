Prophet Nigel Gaisie has resurfaced with a concerning prophecy, which he said came to him through a dream while praying for guidance

The respected cleric shared that in his vision, buildings were collapsing in the Adenta and Pantang areas of Accra

Netizens thronged the comment section, offering prayers, concern, and sharing diverse views on the prophet’s message online

Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church (PHC), Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has once again drawn attention after sharing a concerning prophecy that has sparked thoughtful conversations online.

In a TikTok video captured during a church service, the man of God spoke passionately about a dream he said came to him while in his sleep.

Delivered with a calm yet prayerful spirit, his message reflected care for lives and communities rather than fear.

Nigel Gaisie shares vision of collapsing buildings

Prophet Gaisie explained that in the spiritual realm, he saw several buildings collapsing in the Adenta and Pantang areas of Accra.

According to him, the dream carried a heavy burden, prompting him to immediately commit the areas to prayer.

“In the spiritual world, I saw many houses collapsing in the Adenta–Pantang area,” he said.

“I will be praying.”

His message was not one of alarm, but of intercession, urging divine protection over lives and property.

The prophet further clarified that he could not fully interpret what the vision meant at the time. However, he emphasised that prayer remained the strongest response.

“I don’t know exactly what is going to happen,” he added, stressing his resolve to seek God’s mercy and guidance over the situation.

As the video circulated online, it quickly gained traction, drawing reactions from people across the country.

Reactions to Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s new prophecy

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, with many sharing their views on the prophecy Nigel Gaisie gave about Adenta and Pantang.

@realuche96 wrote:

"Ebo noah watching you closely."

@Truetalk08 wrote:

"Terrorising the country with fake prophecy, but it’s Ebo Noah, a content creator, they arrested."

@nanaYBA shared:

"This fraud has to be muted cos it’s getting disgusting, Mahama involve yourself in these matters, every day God dey reveal something to him, if those that follow him understand the bible they won’t be brainwashed this way."

@veeupega shared:

"In a trans of 2 seconds, everything was shaking."

@oblantajr commented:

"I see Ghanaian youths rising high and making the country proud. They will never see something like this, but always doom."

@_titusck wrote:

"causing fear and panic @GhPoliceService.

@cracckman added

"Free Ebo Noah."

