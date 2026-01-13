A Ghanaian preacher has become the talking point in the wake of Aba Dope’s woes regarding her food business

This comes after he prophesied on the 31st Watch Night, claiming he foresaw Aba Dope facing many challenges and advised her to act on them

Social media users who reacted to a video of Aba Dope, where she claimed there is a conspiracy to collapse her business, have shared their views on the matter

The founder of the Prayer Sanctuary, Rev. Augustine Owusu Ansah, has got tongues wagging after his prophetic message about Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality Aba Dope appears to have come true.

This comes after Aba Dope, in an emotional video, was seen weeping like a child over the commentary of a young lady who purchased food from her restaurant.

The Chief Executive Officer of Food Gist accused people of trying to collapse her food business, adding that the said customer could have contacted her personally to voice her concerns instead of resorting to social media.

Rev. Augustine Owusu Ansah’s prophecy

The incident has drawn the attention of many to a prophecy Rev. Augustine Owusu Ansah gave on 31 December, admonishing the food entrepreneur to be careful.

In that video, the man of God stated that 2026 was meant to be a favourable year for Aba Dope, but foresaw machinations against the young lady.

Rev Owusu Ansah then admonished Aba Dope to seek the help of a powerful man of God who could guide her in the wake of the vision he had about her.

Peeps react to prophecy concerning Aba Dope

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video gave different opinions on the prophecy from Rev. Augustine Owusu Ansah, with many urging Aba Dope to visit the man of God.

Boom stated:

“And it’s happening now. See how people are condemning her food these days.”

Ellen Ampomea opined:

“She should visit this pastor.”

Nana Ama added:

“It’s a sin to speak against a man of God, be it real or fake. You bring calamity upon yourself… never speak against a man of God.”

Favour Kafui added:

“It’s impossible oooo. She’s chosen and nothing can bring her down in Jesus’ name . I saw her in my dream, and we were playing like good friends.”

Josie Sweet reacted:

“@Aba_dope I think it’s an attack by the enemy on your brand. The lady is just a weapon formed against you. Go on your knees fast and pray. You will be very big this year.”

