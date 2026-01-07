Social media personality Glogee recently challenged spiritual leader Ajagurajah on TikTok, claiming he has no powers and his actions are just intimidation

In response, during a live session, he rained curses on the TikToker and her family, friends, and children, using toys to show what would befall them

The incident has since gone viral, with Ajagurajah's attempts to curse Glogee sparking outrage and mixed reactions across social media platforms

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular Ghanaian spiritualist, Ajagurajah, whose real name is Kwabena Asiamah, is currently trending on social media after a heated exchange with a female TikToker known as Glogee.

Spiritual leader Ajagurajah uses two toys in an attempt to curse TikToker Glogee over her recent claims that he has no power. Image: Glogee, Ajaguarajah

Source: TikTok

The drama started on TikTok after Glogee openly challenged him during a live video, saying he had no spiritual powers and only tries to scare people.

According to her, God is the only one with real power, and anything Ajagurajah does to frighten people is just intimidation.

She insisted she was not afraid of him or any curse he invoked because she believes God protects her, with the spiritual leader clearly upset by her remarks.

Ajagurajah 'curses' Glogee for disrespecting him

In a response that later went viral, Ajagurajah accused Glogee of disrespecting him, saying she crossed the line and he had responded spiritually.

During his live session, he rained heavy curses on her, going as far as to extend the invocation to her family, friends and children.

Ajagurajah then brought out two toy figures, suggesting that these represented Glogee’s children as he made a demonstration during the session.

That particular moment triggered widespread anger on social media, with many people arguing that involving children was unnecessary.

Watch the TikTok video of Ajagurajah attempting to curse Glogee below:

Social media reactions have been divided.

Some people feel Glogee was bold and had the right to speak her mind. Others believe she provoked Ajagurajah and should have shown more respect.

Watch another video of Ajagurajah cursing on TikTok below:

At the same time, many users criticised Ajagurajah, saying his response was too extreme.

Since then, the incident has kept social media buzzing, with people debating spiritual power, fear, and freedom of speech online.

For now, neither Ajagurajah nor Glogee has backed down, and the conversation continues to trend across different platforms.

Ebo Noah descended heavily on Ajagurajah

Controversial social media content creator Ebo Noah has stirred drama after taking aim at Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah.

After Ebo Noah shared his alleged prophecy, Bishop Ajagurajah threw his support behind him.

In a viral video, he urged Ghanaians to take Ebo Noah’s vision seriously.

Ajagurajah said he took every prophecy seriously until proven otherwise and asked the public to do the same.

After the flood, the spiritualist appeared irritated and blasted Ebo Noah using offensive words.

In a new video, the supposed prophet, who continues to play the Ebo Noah character, clapped back at Ajagurajah and warned him to be careful of offending him since he retains control of the ark.

Ajagurajah shares some daring prophecies about the arrested online “big boy,” Abu Trica. Image credit: Abu Trica/Facebook; Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ajagurajah shared what Abu Trica looks like

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah has sparked fresh debate after publicly sharing strong spiritual thoughts about the future of Abu Trica.

In a widely shared TikTok video, the spiritual leader stated that Abu Trica would not spend more than six months behind bars.

His comments followed the high-profile arrest of the Ghanaian socialite, whose lavish lifestyle had long drawn public attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh