American rapper A$AP Rocky has disclosed one of the most memorable pieces of advice from his mum in a viral video

The celebrity dad opened up about how his mother helped him to make the lifelong decision, which has made him the man that he is now

Some social media users have commented on A$AP Rocky's candid thoughts in a viral interview on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

American rapper A$AP Rocky has praised his lovely mum for helping him make one of the best decisions in his life.

In a viral interview with the New York Times, Rakim Athelston Mayers opened up about his relationships and love story.

A$AP Rocky says his mom told him to dump his ex-friend for Rihanna. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Instagram

A$AP Rocky’s mum begs him to woo Rihanna

A$AP Rocky stated that his mum was the one who encouraged him to pursue Rihanna.

The 37-year-old explained that he was in a relationship with another pretty lady, but his mum asked him to leave her and be with the Barbadian singer instead.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted at a beach before they became parents. Photo credit: @ririfans.

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, he shared personal information about their life and how they gradually fell in love with each other.

"Rihanna has always been my boo. My mother used to say, I know you like this girl that you are with right now, but I want you with Riri."

"And I would tell her that Rihanna is just a friend. But my mother would insist that Rihanna is a real one and that I should go for her. I’m telling you, mothers know best.

"However, I am thankful that my relationship with Rihanna started when it did. Because at any time before that, I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was, either," he said.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to A$AP's mom's comment about Rihanna

Some social media users have shared their candid opinions after A$AP Rocky's recent interview went viral on Instagram and YouTube. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@marieyeah2611 commented

"Mothers knows best!."

@danyulwilliams9823 commented:

"Awww mothers do know best!!! ASAP Rocky’s mom knew it and I’m glad he got RiRi."

@NicoleBartholomew-t4k commented:

"Congratulations. You made the best decision of your life."

@prettylyricsmarie commented:

"I like the names of their children. Very unique and creative."

@JadenHunter-mo4xk commented:

"I mean, it is Rihanna tho lol."

The Instagram photos are below:

How did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky meet?

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna became really close during her Diamond Tour in 2013. Shortly after Rihanna’s three-year relationship with millionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel ended in January 2020, rumours about her romance with Rocky began to circulate.

In 2016, Rocky dated Kendall Jenner; however, their relationship ended in 2017. In 2022, Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child, followed by a second in 2023 and a third in 2025.

The Instagram video is below:

Rihanna welcomes her third child

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A$AP Rocky and singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known by her stage name Rihanna, had welcomed another child.

The famous parents announced the arrival of their third child on their official social media platforms.

Award-winning American actress Taraji P. Henson and other celebrities reacted to Rihanna’s Instagram post.

Source: YEN.com.gh