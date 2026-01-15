Ghanaian musician Patapaa's mother, Akua Boatemaa, has reportedly passed away, and he is mourning

News of the passing of Patapaa's mother emerged online on January 15, 2026, after he reportedly shared her photo on WhatsApp

Following the reports, tributes have poured in on social media, with many people expressing their sadness

Ghanaian musician Patapaa, known in private life as Justice Amoah, has reportedly lost his beloved mother, Akua Boatemaa.

Details about Madam Akua Boatemaa's passing are scarce; however, the news that surfaced on social media on Thursday, January 15, 2026, has been garnering attention.

A media personality based in Winneba in the Central Region, Emmanuel Kwesi Aboagye Essibu, a.k.a. DJ Linguist, first shared the news online, expressing his condolences to Patapaa and his family, saying:

"Ghanaian musician Patapaa loses his mum...My condolences to Patapaa and the family 🙏🏿"

The post featured a purported screenshot of Patapaa's WhatsApp status, which showed a photo of the One Corner hitmaker's mother with an inscription of prayer for her soul.

"Oh God, my life is gone. Life is not easy. God save your soul, amen," the inscription read.

The timestamp on the screenshot indicated that the image of Patapaa's mother was posted at 11:46 am.

See the Instagram post about Patapaa's mother below:

Another media personality based in Patapaa's hometown of Agona Swedru, Moses Akomanyi, also shared a photo of the musician's mother with a consoling caption.

"Brother Patapaa Gh, I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. My heart is with you and the family. Your mum was an amazing person, and I'll always cherish the memories we made together. Take care of yourself and know that you're not alone," he said.

The news of Patapaa's mother's demise comes almost one year after Kwaw Kese, another musician originating from Agona Swedru, lost his mother. The funeral service of Kwaw Kese's mother, Madam Yaa Serwaa, saw Patapaa catching the attention of mourners with his performance.

Who is Patapaa's mother?

Patapaa's mother, as some of the posts announcing her demise suggest, was quite popular in the Agona Swedru area because of her son's exploits.

She first came into the public eye when her son posted pictures of her on social media during a Mother's Day celebration in 2018, which generated considerable online conversation.

Beyond social media, Akua Boatemaa supported Patapaa's career through media appearances, including a memorable moment when she joined him for a live radio performance.

Reactions to reports of Patapaa's mother's passing

The reports of Patapaa's mother's passing have triggered sad reactions online. YEN.com.gh compiled a few below.

Appiah Kenneth said:

"Very, very sad paa to hear this big bro."

Lock Down said:

"Oh Maa Boat, Rest Well."

Evans Akomanyi said:

"Rest in peace, Mama Boatemaa."

Dawood Buadu said:

"Oohhh my own Boatemaa hmmmm."

