A$AP Rocky received support from his partner Rihanna and their two sons, RZA and Riot Rose in court on Thursday, February 13, 2025

A video of Rihanna arriving at the courthouse with the two children during the court session emerged on social media

A$AP Rocky's shooting trial is nearing deliberation with his lawyer set to deliver his closing argument on Friday, February 14, 2025

Award-winning American rapper Rakim Athelaston Mayers, known professionally as A$AP Rocky received massive support in his ongoing trial after his partner Rihanna and their two kids appeared in court on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

In a video shared by American media outlet Entertainment Tonight on their Facebook page, Rihanna and her two sons RZA and Riot were spotted arriving in front of the courthouse in Los Angeles.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner, dressed in an all-black outfit and her children encountered paparazzi as they exited their vehicle and had to be escorted inside the court by security while it rained outside.

In the video, singer Rihanna held her youngest son, Riot Rose in her arms with another lady, whose identity is unknown carrying the first child RZA, named after the founder and leader of the legendary hip-hop music collective, Wu-Tang Clan as they entered the courtroom.

Reports indicated that the two children behaved properly and did not disrupt the proceedings. They reportedly spent time with their parents in the courtroom before they were taken home after a break in the case.

However, Rihanna remained behind and stayed through the full day to witness the entire court proceedings. The Fenty fashion and beauty care brand founder later walked out alongside A$AP Rocky, who wore a belted leather trench coat after they left the courthouse and made their way home after the closing arguments began on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

RZA and Riot Rose's surprise court appearance marked a rare public appearance for the two kids, who have been kept out of the limelight by A$AP Rocky and Rihanna since they were born.

A$AP Rocky's shooting trial

A$AP Rocky is facing two felony charges for allegedly shooting a gun multiple times at a former associate Terell Ephron, formerly known as A$AP Relli during an incident in November 2021.

The rapper was arrested by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department at the LAX airport in 2022 for his alleged involvement in the crime. He maintained his innocence and pled not guilty to both felony charges.

A$AP Rocky was initially offered a plea deal by Los Angeles County prosecutors, which would have seen him receive three years probation, a seven-year suspended prison sentence, and 180 days in county jail if he pled guilty to one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

However, the Grammy-nominated rapper rejected the plea deal, choosing instead to go on trial and prove his innocence. The trial began on January 21, 2025. If convicted of the two felony charges, he could face up to 24 years in prison.

The case is nearing deliberation with the rapper's lawyer set to deliver his closing argument and make a final push to convince the jurors of his client's innocence on Friday, February 14, 2025.

A$AP Rocky is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by A$AP Relli, who accused the rapper and his lawyer of defamation. He alleged that two individuals launched a smear campaign against him and tarnished his image with false statements.

