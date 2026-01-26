Abu Trica has reportedly received a major lifeline in his ongoing legal battle against extradition to the US for alleged fraud-related crimes

In a Facebook post, lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor detailed the events that transpired in court after his client and accomplices appeared

The new update regarding Abu Trica's legal case has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, who commented on the lawyer's post

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the lawyers for embattled Swedru-based businessman and socialite Abu Trica, has claimed that his client has been discharged from police custody after his arrest on Thursday, December 11, 2025, for alleged wire fraud crimes.

Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor claims that Abu Trica has been discharged after appearing at the Gbese District Court on January 26, 2026.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, alias Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies on December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, facing up to 20 years in prison.

Why was Abu Trica arrested?

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that after gaining the trust of victims, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical needs, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

Abu Trica's girlfriend and baby mama, Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, was also reportedly apprehended by security agencies to assist with investigations.

She was eventually released from custody following the intervention of Ghanaian lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and his firm.

Abu Trica and his two suspected accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo, made their appearance at the Gbese High Court in Accra on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, for the US extradition hearing.

The court presided over by Justice Bernice Ackon subsequently adjourned the case to February 7, 2026, for a ruling after the state filed to discontinue their case against the socialite's alleged accomplices.

Embattled businessman Abu Trica's sisters weep at the Gbese High Court premises amid their brother's court appearance on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Photo source: @gossipavenue_, @ghbrain, @gossips24tv

Abu Trica reportedly discharged after court appearance

In a Facebook post on Monday, January 26, 2026, Oliver Barker-Vormawor claimed that Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices had been discharged following their appearance at the Gbese District Court.

He claimed that operatives from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) attempted to rearrest the Swedru-based socialite and his two accomplices after they were discharged.

Oliver added that the actions of the security operatives had angered the judge who was in charge of Abu Trica's court case.

The Facebook post of Oliver Barker-Vormawor speaking about Abu Trica's alleged discharge after his court appearance is below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's reported discharge

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Eli Wilson commented:

"NACOC investigators really need further training. Who arrests a suspect in a courtroom?"

ClassPee Della Russel said:

"What does the discharge mean for the extradition, and does he have a narcotics case for which NACOC attempted the rearrest?"

Ofori Kwesi wrote:

"I love how dedicated you are to defending your clients. But my only issues is we not having your contact so we can freely contact you."

Police apprehend Abu Trica's close associate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's associate had been apprehended by the police for alleged wire fraud crimes.

Details about Daniel Yusif's arrest at the Kotoka International Airport and first court appearance emerged on social media.

