Popular prophet and spiritualist, Ajagurajah, has drawn widespread praise after a past prophecy about Swedru businessman Abu Trica appeared to come to pass following his release from custody

Abu Trica, accused of participating in an AI-driven fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans, was freed after proceedings at the Gbese District Court on January 26, 2026

The spiritualist’s resurfaced video, in which he predicted Abu Trica’s release after his initial arrest, has sparked intense debate and reactions across social media platforms

Ghanaian prophet Ajagurajah has earned plaudits on social media after a prophecy he made about Abu Trica appeared to have been fulfilled.

Swedru-based Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, was arrested by Ghanaian security agencies working in conjunction with the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on December 11, 2025.

Abu Trica is accused of being part of a West African crime syndicate which used artificial intelligence to defraud elderly American citizens.

The Ghanaian faces charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, facing up to 20 years in prison.

Gbese District Court frees Abu Trica

After his arrest, the Swedru-based businessman and his two accomplices were arraigned before the Gbese District Court in Accra.

During their most recent court appearance on January 13, 2026, the state filed a motion to discontinue charges against the two accomplices.

The trial judge adjourned the case to February 7, while Abu Trica's lawyers filed a new case for bail at the Accra High Court.

On January 26, news emerged that the socialite and his two accomplices had been freed.

A member of his legal team, Oliver Barker-Vomawor, said on social media that the court freed Abu Trica, adding that his client additionally escaped an attempt by the state to rearrest him.

The Facebook post shared by Oliver Barker-Vomawor is below.

Ajagurajah’s Abu Trica prophecy resurfaces

After Abu Trica’s release, social media became abuzz with reports of a previous prophecy shared by Ghanaian spiritualist, Ajagurajah.

In the video, recorded shortly after the socialite’s arrest, Ajagurajah prophesied that he would be released in a development that would amaze everyone.

He added that even if he was taken to the United States, he would serve very little time until his release.

Ajagurajah’s prophecy has resurfaced on social media after Abu Trica’s release, stirring massive reactions among Ghanaians.

The TikTok video of Ajagurajah's prophecy is below.

Reactions to Ajagurajah's Abu Trica prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the resurfaced video of Ajagurajah's prophecy on Abu Trica being released.

S A U Z K H I D 🔥 said:

"Everything Ajagurajah said about Abu Trica that he will be freed has happened! He even gave a timeline to it."

Abdul Fatahu😁 wrote:

"Wei nyinaa y3 insider info😂😂😂."

Menim s3 magyimi🇬🇭 commented:

"Bro. His words are accurate, actually."

