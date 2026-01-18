Ghanaian singer Mzbel has opened up about a secret relationship that ended just two weeks after a romantic baecation

The singer stated that the man she quietly dated walked away shortly after their getaway, catching her completely off guard

Some social media users have commented on award-winning singer Mzbel's video, which has gone viral on YouTube

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has opened up about a heartbreaking experience that nearly ended in tragedy.

The mother of two shared the emotional story in an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.

Mzbel shares story of Heartbreak and near-tragedy

Ghanaian musician Mzbel spoke about a devastating heartbreak that almost cost her life. In a trending video, the outspoken star revealed that she nearly crashed her car after an unexpected breakup. Mzbel recounted that she was driving home when her partner called and ended the relationship.

"I was driving home, and he told me that I don’t fit into his world and we could still be friends and all that. At first, I laughed and said, ‘Are you serious?"

"I didn’t do anything to him. We had even gone for a couple’s holiday and returned—and then two weeks later", she said.

The singer described how the shock and pain overwhelmed her, leading to a near-accident.

"I was driving, and then I started crying, and I almost swerved off the road."

Ghanaian female star Mzbel further explained how she now channels emotional pain differently:

"If such a thing happens now, I know I have to generate it inside me by focusing on the way you hurt me and then focus it on you"

"What I am saying is, you do it all the time without realising. The same way someone would provoke you and you’d hit the person physically is the same way you can concentrate your negative energies and send them to the person, and he or she would get hurt spiritually.”

"Everybody is a witch. People who haven’t discovered their witchcraft will think others who have discovered theirs are using it for something bad."

