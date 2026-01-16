Daniel Duncan-Williams, the son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, spoke about his mental health and the misconceptions people have about him

The Archbishop's son said he is no longer the person many knew him to be and urged others to see him as the new person he is working to become daily

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on what Daniel said

Daniel Duncan-Williams, the son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, entreated people to erase all the negative misconceptions they have about him since he is no longer the same person.

According to Daniel, he loves his new self and would not go back to his old ways, hence no need for people to keep referring him to his past.

Daniel Duncan-Williams discloses that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016. Photo credit: @deewillslive

In a video on social media, Daniel disclosed he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, a condition he says was triggered by substance abuse.

"I know there are many misconceptions and negative images of me out there. So I just want to take a minute to address them. In 2016, I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. My bipolar disorder is triggered by substances abuse. But that was my old life."

However, about two or three years ago, he consciously decided to turn his life around and pursue positivity. He committed to sobriety and quit the bad habits, which include smoking, alcohol consumption, and promiscuous sexual behaviour.

Instead all the negative behaviour, Daniel said he started talking to people who can help him improve, reading, and eating well among others. He emphasised that he is doing all these for himself and not for anyone.

"In the past two or three years, I made a decision that I was going to turn my life around and change it for the better. I was going to choose sobriety. Please forget every negative misconception that you have about me because I love myself and I am not going to give up on myself."

Reactions to Daniel's transformational journey

@ft_analytics91 said:

"This substance abuse issue, they should be checking universities especially there’s a whole drug operation in Legon, has been there for years!"

@Nanaezze wrote:

"All the efforts by Ghana Police, NGOs and various organizations to wage war against substance abuse will go to waste if the keep ignoring those celebrities who misuse substances in public and even their music videos."

@O_AZIZA99 said:

"If he joins his father now with this story, that’s a big cash out testimony in the church."

@kofiabebs wrote:

"Bipolar is not triggered by substance. It’s a mood condition that could affect anyone be it a drug taker or not."

@Iveren91248212 said:

"Give him a chance, it takes courage to do this!"

@gooner_at_heart wrote:

"Before we realise then he also turn pastor."

@Billy_ThaGoat said:

"That’s great I wish him the best on his sobriety journey."

@t_duamor wrote:

"We're proud of you, Dani. You really won the battle... keep it up Dani."

@the_mancity_lad said:

"Glory be to the Most High."

@Frimpwillis wrote:

"He’s doing good. Big ups Papi."

Archbishop Duncan-Williams prays for his son, Daniel, as he celebrates his birthday. Photo credit: @ActionChapelgh

Duncan-Williams prays for his son

In an earlier publicaion, YEN.com.gh reported that Archbishop Duncan-Williams prayed for his son, Daniel, in front of the congregation on his birthday.

Daniel Duncan-Williams celebrated his 29th birthday, Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams prayed for his son at the altar during the service, embracing him while making declarations.

