Mzbel got involved in an argument with her son, Okomfo Black, over GH₵500 his mother had promised him

In a video, the singer's son accused her of failing to honour a financial commitment she had made towards him

Mzbel's argument with her son, Okomfo Black, has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has courted attention following a recent incident with her son, Okomfo Black.

Mzbel gets into a heated argument with her son, Okomfo Black, over an apparent debt of GH₵500.

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, Okomfo Black took to his official TikTok page to share a video of an argument he had with his mother inside his room at their residence in Accra.

In the video, Mzbel called out her son, who was seen on a bed in his room, for demanding GH₵500 for supporting her at her workplace. She questioned why her son was not appreciative despite being paid GH₵100 for his help.

In response, Okomfo Black informed the singer of her responsibility as a mother and expressed disappointment with her for failing to honour the financial commitment she had made to him.

The young boy recounted the things she did to help her mother during a recent trip to Tamale.

Mzbel later told her son that she had lied to him about the money she promised and listed the numerous things she had bought for him, including an iPhone 16 Pro Max, a tablet, a laptop, and clothes.

The 16 Years hit-maker also spoke about the GH₵25,000 she had paid to get her son admitted to the school, where he is currently pursuing software engineering.

Okomfo Black later called out his mother for her lies and accused her of justifying her actions by highlighting the numerous items she had purchased for him.

The video of Mzbel and her son arguing over the GH₵500 debt is below:

Mzbel vows to continue Charlotte Oduro beef

Mzbel's argument with Okomfo Black comes days after she recently vowed to continue her feud with Counsellor Charlotte Oduro over her past criticism of her son.

In a recent interview with Bro Emma on Obibini TV Studio, Mzbel noted that her son had quit school due to the backlash from the marriage counsellor.

As a result, the singer vowed that she would strongly criticise Rev Oduro whenever she found herself in the middle of controversy.

Mzbel reacts to Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' death and recounts their past encounter.

Mzbel stated that she previously did not speak about Charlotte Oduro's divorce drama due to the busy schedule she had at the time.

The veteran singer said she decided to withdraw her son from school to protect him from people she claimed the counsellor had incited against the boy.

Mzbel also called out Charlotte Oduro for currently indulging in some acts she previously preached against after her divorce from her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.

The videos of Mzbel speaking about her issues with Charlotte Oduro are below:

Mzbel's interaction with Okomfo Black stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kayma commented:

"All is your responsibility, but when you promise, you need to fulfill it."

Antebee@12 wrote:

"Mommy!! Mommy!!! Mommy!!! Please separate your duties from your promises 🤣🤣🤣. The video calls and information alone deserve a huge sum of payment 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Nananom Ba Abena said:

"Who is taking care of him in school 😂?"

Mzbel details past encounter with Nana Konadu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel had detailed her past encounter with Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings years before her death.

In an interview, the veteran singer recounted how she was affected after being embarrassed by the late former First Lady at an event.

