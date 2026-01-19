Former Electoral Commissioner Charlotte Osei has lost her dearest aunt, Charlotte Kesson, who was a close family member

The news has brought deep sorrow, with many describing Charlotte as someone who held a special place in the hearts of those who knew her

Some social media users have commented on the former EC Charlotte Osei's post on Facebook and Instagram

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Charlotte Kesson-Smith Osei, has announced the passing of a close family member.

The phenomenal Ghanaian lawyer shared the sad news on her social media pages.

Charlotte Kesson passes away

The former EC chair announced the death of her great paternal aunt, who shared the same name with her.

Charlotte Osei penned an emotional tribute describing her late relative’s remarkable personality and affable nature.

The member of the newly constituted board of Ghana National Gas Limited highlighted that her aunt was a force to be reckoned with and positively shaped the lives of many people she encountered.

Nana Bediatuo loses her mum

The Executive Secretary to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has also lost his beloved mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante.

Nana Asante Bediatuo and his sister, Lauretta Korkor Asante, the Member of Parliament for Atwima West, lost their mother on January 12, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Vida Adwoa Ago Asante’s passing has brought deep sorrow not only to her immediate family but also to the wider political and public service community.

The deceased was related to former President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is a cousin of Nana Asante Bediatuo, highlighting the close family ties affected by the loss.

The sad news was made public by the Minority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who issued a statement expressing sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that the Minority Caucus in Parliament receives the news of the passing of Mrs Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, a distinguished matriarch and pillar of strength. She departed this life peacefully on Monday, 12 January 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, surrounded by her loving family,” the statement read.

“Mrs Asante was the beloved mother of our esteemed colleague and sister, Hon. Laurette Korkor Asante, Member of Parliament for Atwima West, and Ambassador Nana Bediatuo Asante, who served as Secretary to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo (2017-2025),”

The deceased had five children in total, 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and was married to Piesie Kofi Asante, a distinguished Ghanaian diplomat.

The minority leader characterised Vida Asante’s loss as a national tragedy.

“The fruits of her labour are evident in the exceptional paths her children have carved in service to our beloved nation. She nurtured leaders, mentored achievers, and raised patriots who have brought immense honour to Ghana on both the domestic and international stage,” the statement said.

