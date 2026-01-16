Former Executive Secretary to Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has resurfaced publicly in good spirits

The lawyer and diplomat had been out of the public eye after suffering a major stroke in 2024 during an official UN trip

The photos of Asante Bediatuo looking healthy after his previous struggles have stirred heartwarming reactions on social media

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s cousin, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has surfaced on social media and stirred heartwarming reactions.

The former Executive Secretary to Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghana's Ambassador-at-Large was reported to have suffered a major stroke while he was accompanying his cousin on an official trip to the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, US, in 2024.

Amid his health woes, rumours emerged on social media that Asante Bediatuo had passed away, but they were firmly batted away by the previous Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government in an official statement.

The statement did not directly address his ailment but said he was receiving treatment at a US hospital.

The lawyer was reportedly discharged from the facility after seven months of recuperating.

Asante Bediatuo stirred sorrow on social media when he was seen at an event in the UK, struggling to walk with a cane as he performed a song at an event.

Asante Bediatuo surfaces in good health

On January 16, 2026, the minority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, led a delegation to visit Nana Asante Bediatuo’s family to commiserate on the loss of his mother, Vida Ago Asante.

The late ‘Sisi Vida’ was also the mother of Atwima West MP, Lauretta Korkor Asante, as well as a cousin to former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

During the visit, Nana Asante Bediatuo was seen in good health and in good spirits, despite the family’s loss.

He was seen still holding a cane in the photos, but appeared to need it less than he previously did.

