Sorrow has hit Ghana’s political establishment following the death of Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, mother of Atwima West MP Lauretta Asante and former presidential secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin announced the loss in an emotional statement, describing the late matriarch as a pillar of strength whose children have risen to serve Ghana with distinction

Popularly known as Sisi Vida and a descendant of the historic Kyebi political lineage, her passing leaves former President Nana Akufo-Addo as the eldest surviving member of the family

The Member of Parliament for Atwima West, Lauretta Korkor Asante and the Executive Secretary to former President Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, have lost their mother.

Vida Adwoa Ago Asante reportedly passed away on January 12, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

She was also a relative of former President Akufo-Addo, who is Nana Asante Bediatuo’s cousin.

The news of the prominent legislator’s mother’s death was shared by the Minority leader in Parliament, Honourable Alexander Afenyo-Markin, in a statement expressing solidarity with her loss.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that the Minority Caucus in Parliament receives the news of the passing of Mrs Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, a distinguished matriarch and pillar of strength. She departed this life peacefully on Monday, 12 January 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, surrounded by her loving family,” the statement read.

“Mrs Asante was the beloved mother of our esteemed colleague and sister, Hon. Laurette Korkor Asante, Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, and Ambassador Nana Bediatuo Asante, who served as Secretary to the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo (2017-2025),”

The deceased had five children in total, fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and was married to Piesie Kofi Asante, a distinguished Ghanaian diplomat.

The minority leader characterised Vida Asante’s loss as a national tragedy.

“The fruits of her labour are evident in the exceptional paths her children have carved in service to our beloved nation. She nurtured leaders, mentored achievers, and raised patriots who have brought immense honour to Ghana on both the domestic and international stage,” the statement said.

The late Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, popularly known as Sisi Vida, was the eldest grandchild of Nana Sir Ofori Atta I, the senior brother of J.B. Danquah. Her death now leaves former President Akufo-Addo as the eldest surviving member of the historic Kyebi political lineage.

