The Ghanaian media fraternity was plunged into mourning after Cardinal Lawrence Mensah, the celebrated producer of Bryt FM’s morning show Adekyee Mu Nsem , reportedly passed away

Bryt FM confirmed that the media executive died late in the day on Thursday, January 15, 2026, after working at the station in the morning

News of the popular producer's death stirred sorrow on social media and among many members of Ghana's media fraternity

The media fraternity in Ghana has been thrown into mourning following the death of Cardinal Lawrence Mensah, the celebrated producer of Bryt FM’s morning show, Adekyee Mu Nsem.

The prominent media executive reportedly passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, 15, 2026.

Bryt FM announced the tragic news in a statement released via Facebook on Sunday, January 18. The statement, signed by Owoahene Kwabena Acheampong, the Director of Programs at Joy Daddy Multimedia, said Mensah passed away late on Thursday after working in the morning, leaving his loved ones in disbelief.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of our esteemed Morning Show Producer, Cardinal Lawrence Mensah. He left us on Thursday evening after fulfilling his duties that morning, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and passion for the airwaves,” the statement said.

“Cardinal was not only a talented producer but also a friend to many of you who tuned in to our shows. His insightful contributions and charisma enriched our broadcasts, and he will be deeply missed by all of us here at Bryt FM,” it added.

Owoahene Kwabena Acheampong expressed appreciation and gratitude to the general public for the love and support shown during the difficult period and promised more updates on funeral rites once the family shares its plans.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Cardinal Lawrence Mensah is below.

More about Cardinal Lawrence Mensah

Cardinal Lawrence Mensah served as the morning show producer on Bryt FM, a subsidiary of Joy Daddy Multimedia, which is owned by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Joy Dadi Industries, Dr Manfred Takyi, popularly known as Jay Dee.

He served as an integral member of the station’s flagship show, hosted by former Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) drive-time host Kwamina Sam Biney.

Biney and Mensah, who worked closely together, launched the show in October 2024 and grew it into one of the channel’s most compelling programs.

Below is a Facebook video of Kwamina Sam Biney during the launch of Adekyee Mu Nsem in October 2024.

Bryt FM is considered the ‘mother station’ of Joy Daddy Multimedia, having been in existence for more than a decade.

Other stations under the Joy Daddy Multimedia umbrella include Bryt TV, Dadi FM, Jaydee FM, and Lord FM.

Others include Swiit FM, Winners FM, and Aben FM. Veteran Ghanaian actor, Samuel Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, popularly known as Koo Fori, serves as General Manager of Bryt TV.

