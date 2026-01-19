Odo Broni’s brother, Prince Ofori, popularly known as Akonta Prince, melted hearts online after a video showed him enjoying a cheerful outing with his twin children

The video provided Ghanaians the first glimpse of the three children of Odo Broni's twin brother, whom Daddy Lumba praised in some of his songs

Akonta Prince has earned widespread respect for standing firmly by his sister, Odo Broni, amid her ongoing legal battle over the late singer’s estate

Odo Broni’s brother, Prince Ofori, popularly known as Akonta Prince, stirred admiration on social media after flaunting his twin children.

Odo Broni's brother, Akonta Prince, flaunts his beautiful twin children during a heartwarming family outing. Image credit: @kobby_aduana1

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Prince and the twins appeared to be out on an outing.

The twins held balloons and posed happily by their dad as they enjoyed their time out.

His third child, a young boy, was also seen in the video.

Daddy Lumba’s brother-in-law, the twin sibling of his second wife, Odo Broni, has become a social media darling since the late legend’s death.

He has been praised for steadfastly supporting his sister amid her ongoing battle with Akosua Serwaa, the late singer’s first wife, over control of his estate.

Below is the TikTok video of Akonta Prince and his children.

Odo Broni’s brother consoles her at event

Akonta Prince previously earned plaudits on social media during Daddy Lumba’s one-week observance at the Black Star Square in Osu on August 31, 2025.

Family members, friends, and loved ones converged at the venue to honour the memory of the legendary singer, who passed away on July 26, 2025.

Ofori turned heads when he made his first public appearance at the event as he arrived dressed in all black and in a sombre mood.

During the event, Odo Broni appeared inconsolable over her husband’s loss and was seen weeping bitterly.

Despite being surrounded by a huge number of people, her sorrow could not be contained.

Amid her grief, Akonta Prince provided a shoulder for his crying sister even as he navigated his own grief, with his actions winning praise on social media.

The Instagram video of Akonta Prince consoling his sister is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh