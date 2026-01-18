A male member of the Team Legal Wives broke down in tears after meeting Akosua Serwaa for the first time

The emotional encounter left those present deeply moved as he struggled to hold back his feelings as he hugged the wife of the late musician Daddy Lumba

Some social media users have commented on the elderly man's video, which has sparked a conversation on Instagram

A devoted member of the Team Legal Wives group, affectionately known as Appeatu, was overcome with emotion as he met Akosua Serwaa for the first time.

Hailing from the serene town of Asuom, the elderly man shed tears of joy during this memorable encounter, which included Papa Shee.

Appeatu, a member of the Team Legal Wives, weeps after meeting Akosua Serwaa for the first time. Photo credit: @asuomtv.

Ghanaian man Appeatu was overwhelmed with emotions as he knelt before Akosua Serwaa, gripping her knees tightly in an expression of admiration and excitement

The occasion took place at a star-studded gathering, where fans and friends honoured the legacy of the late Daddy Lumba, Akosua's former husband.

Papa Shee, a close confidant of the beloved musician, attempted to console Appeatu, who could hardly contain his exhilaration at meeting his idol.

Akosua Serwaa comments on Daddy Lumba's personality

Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the legendary musician Daddy Lumba, granted an interview with Adom TV, which was aired on January 17, 2026.

Ghanaian media personality Sally Mann asked her to describe her late husband in a single sentence. Akosua responded passionately stated that Daddy Lumba embodied love in every sense.

Akosua Serwaa and the late Daddy Lumba looked perfect together before he left her for Odo Broni. Photo credit: @akosuaserwaa.

The 61-year-old's declaration left many fans in awe, amplifying the affection they hold for her after Daddy Lumba's demise.

“Thank you to all Ghanaians for your continued support and prayers during this time. Daddy Lumba truly exemplified love,” she expressed, invoking a wave of emotional responses on social media, especially among her support group known as “Team Legal Wives.”

This group has vociferously defended Akosua Serwaa amidst criticism she has faced following her husband’s passing and the surrounding controversies.

Akosua Serwaa seeks half of Lumba’s properties

Akosua Serwaa has taken significant steps to secure her claim to Daddy Lumba’s estate. After facing a setback at the Kumasi High Court, she applied for letters of administration, while an appeal remains active.

On January 13, news emerged that Odo Broni, another party interested in Lumba’s estate, had filed a caveat against her application through legal channels, effectively placing a hold on the proceedings.

In a court document made public on January 16, Akosua listed numerous properties she seeks to claim, which include multiple residences in sought-after areas such as Dome, West Legon, Tantra Hill, and East Legon.

Additionally, she is claiming half of the land holdings in Tantra Hill and other locations, including Kasoa Toll Booth, Tuba, Amasaman, Tesano, and Kwadaso, as well as half ownership of his Accra-based enterprises, DL FM and DL Water.

Akosua Serwaa has valued her late husband's estate at approximately Ghc10.8 million, with her portion estimated at Ghc5.4 million.

Akosua Serwaa visits the place she met Lumba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akosua Serwaa, who recently revisited the village where she first met Daddy Lumba, rekindling memories of their love story.

She was accompanied by Papa Shee, who carried her handbag and ensured her comfort as they navigated the public interest surrounding her visit.

Social media users praise Papa Shee not only for his role as a supporter but also as a steadfast and loyal friend during this deeply emotive time for Akosua.

