Controversial seer Karma President stirred controversy online after alleging that Daddy Lumba’s widow, Odo Broni, spiritually “tied” Akosua Serwaa years ago

In a viral video, the controversial prophet claimed Akosua Serwaa’s struggles were not ordinary, insisting spiritual forces had long been used to hinder her

The video of Karma President's prophecy stirred mixed reactions online as Ghanaians continued to remain divided over the Daddy Lumba inheritance saga

Controversial Ghanaian prophet and seer, Karma President, has stoked drama on social media after alleging that Odo Broni had spiritually ‘tied up’ Akosua Serwaa.

A heated legal battle has sprung up between the two wives of legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, following his death.

His first wife, Akosua Serwaa, initiated legal proceedings to be declared as the late musician’s sole legal spouse, arguing that his marriage to his second wife, Odo Broni, was invalid.

In her filing at the Kumasi High Court on October 3, 2025, Akosua Serwaa said she got married to Daddy Lumba under German civil law in 2004, which she used as a basis for her argument that this prevents him from entering into any other valid marriage.

The Kumasi High Court threw out her case on November 28, ruling that Akosua Serwaa failed to prove the authenticity of her German civil marriage, declaring both women should be considered as spouses of the late singer.

Karma President speaks on Lumba widows saga

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Koforidua Flowers on January 19, 2025, Karma President addressed the ongoing beef between the wives of the late legend.

He alleged that he had seen a vision of Odo Broni ‘tying’ Akosua Serwaa spiritually to aid her in taking over her marriage.

Karma President said this was done years ago and that it was a common occurrence among some women.

“Akosua Serwaa has been spiritually 'tied'. It was done a long time ago. I don't want to say too much because then you're creating more division, but this was done to her a long time ago,” he said.

Karma President said many women find a way to infiltrate the marriages of others by two methods: by using charms to force the man to send his wife away, or by using charms to stop the woman from being able to maintain her marriage.

“Some ladies find a way to date a married man, and then they use spiritual means to get control of him to leave his wife. Some take the wife to spiritual priests to bond her in spirit and stop her from fighting back. So Akosua Serwaa has been tied for a long time, and it wasn't even one woman who did it; it was a multitude of women who were all chasing Daddy Lumba,” he said.

Karma President prophesies Odo Broni victory

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President prophesied victory for Odo Broni in her legal tussle against Akosua Serwaa.

In a video, the prophet said that spiritually, the younger wife was the chosen heir of the late musician, a prophecy that was borne out following her victory in court in November.

