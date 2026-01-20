Bishop J.Y. Adu’s Prophecy on Yaw Sarpong’s Death Stirs Debate After His Passing
- Bishop J.Y. Adu sparked intense debate online after a December 31, 2025 prophecy in which he warned that Ghana would witness the deaths of prominent musicians in the coming year
- The prophecy resurfaced following the death of legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong, who passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at age 66 after a long illness
- Yaw Sarpong’s death plunged the nation into mourning, coming barely weeks after the passing of his longtime singing partner and companion, Maame Tiwaa, on December 7, 2025
Ghanaian man of God, Bishop J.Y. Adu, stirred reactions on social media after his December 31, 2025, prophecy about the deaths of musicians appeared to have been fulfilled.
Legendary Ghanaian gospel singer Yaw Sarpong died on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, after many years of battling illness.
He reportedly passed away at the Emena Hospital, a private healthcare facility located at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. He was 66.
Yaw Sarpong’s death sparked nationwide mourning, particularly coming so soon after the death of his longtime companion Maame Tiwaa, who died on December 7, 2025.
Bishop J.Y Adu’s 31st night prophecy surfaces
After the late Member of Parliament’s death, a prophecy from Bishop J.Y. Adu, who was his close friend, confidante, and healer, has resurfaced and stirred reactions.
Addressing his congregation, the powerful pastor said he had foreseen the deaths of many prominent musicians in the upcoming year.
He said the tragedies would follow a similar trajectory to 2025, which saw the deaths of legendary figures including Daddy Lumba, Dada KD, and Maame Tiwaa.
"I still foresaw the people mourning; musicians who have impacted lives with their music are going to pass on, I can say that our tears are not over. I see the nation in tears," he said." he told the congregants.
The TikTok video of his prophecy is below.
