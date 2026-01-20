Bishop J.Y. Adu Blames Yaw Sarpong’s Family for Tragic Death
- Veteran gospel musician Yaw Sarpong died at age 66 on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at a hospital in Kumasi after years of illness
- Shortly after his death, Bishop J.Y. Adu alleged in a radio interview that Yaw Sarpong’s family contributed to his demise by taking him away from his care after Maame Tiwaa's death
- The man of God claimed he cautioned them that they lacked the capacity to manage his illness, but said his advice was ignored, sparking controversy online
Ghanaian man of God Bishop J.Y Adu has sparked controversy online after slamming late gospel singer Yaw Sarpong’s family, accusing them of causing his death.
Veteran gospel musician and leader of the Asomafo gospel band, Yaw Sarpong, passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at the age of 66.
According to reports, he died at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, where he had been receiving treatment for the past few weeks.
News of his death went viral early in the day and was confirmed by veteran music producer Fred Kyei Mensah.
“You did your best for the Gospel Industry. I have known you for the past 48 years. Your death is a big blow as we are also mourning Maame Tiwaa, whom you sang with for almost 50 years. Rest well Agya Yaw. Okopa no, wa ko awie,” he shared in a heartfelt tribute.
The Facebook post confirming Yaw Sarpong’s death is below.
Bishop J.Y. Adu slams Yaw Sarpong’s family
In an interview with Adom FM in Accra after Yaw Sarpong’s death, Ghanaian man of God, Bishop J.Y Adu, slammed the legendary singer’s family for contributing to his death.
Weeks before his death, Yaw Sarpong’s longtime singing companion and caretaker, Maame Tiwaa, passed away.
According to the founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel in Kumasi, after her death on Sunday, December 7, 2025, the family came for Yaw Sarpong a day later.
The man of God said he warned them that they did not have the capacity to manage his ailment, but they refused, insisting they wanted to take him away.
Bishop Adu said he warned the family that Sarpong would not last long if not under his care, but they failed to heed his warning, leading to his tragic demise.
The Facebook video of Bishop J.Y. Adu speaking is below.
