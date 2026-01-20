New details have emerged about Yaw Sarpong’s final days, confirming where the gospel legend spent his last moments

The respected musician had been battling health challenges quietly for some time, staying away from the spotlight as his condition gradually worsened

His passing has become even harder to accept, considering that his friend and bandmate Maame Tiwaa breathed her last a few weeks prior

Further details have emerged following the death of veteran gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, whose passing has brought a wave of grief across Ghana’s gospel community.

A report by Adom FM confirms where Yaw Sarpong died after the legendary musician's passing on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The respected veteran musician died at a health facility in Kumasi, where he had been receiving medical attention after battling health challenges for some time.

Yaw Sarpong had withdrawn from public life in recent years as his condition affected his ability to perform and appear at events.

Those close to him say his health declined gradually, though he remained composed and deeply rooted in faith until his final moments.

His death marks the end of a long journey of service through gospel music.

Yaw Sarpong's death followed Maame Tiwaa's passing

The loss has been made even more painful by the recent passing of his longtime music partner, Maame Tiwaa, who died in December 2025.

For decades, the pair worked closely as the backbone of the Asomafo band, producing songs that became part of everyday worship in many Ghanaian homes and churches.

Their partnership defined an era of Akan gospel music.

Yaw Sarpong was widely respected for his discipline, humility, and commitment to ministry.

Beyond the songs, he was seen as a mentor to many upcoming musicians, quietly shaping the industry through example rather than words.

With both Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa gone within a short period, many fans describe the moment as a painful close to an important chapter in Ghana’s gospel history.

His legacy, however, continues to live on through the music that still speaks to many.

Where and how did Yaw Sarpong die?

Yaw Sarpong passed away at Emena Hospital in Kumasi, where he had been receiving medical care after battling health complications for some time.

Emena Hospital is a private medical health institution located in Kumasi.

His death occurred quietly at the facility, bringing an end to a long period of treatment and concern from family, friends, and the gospel music community, who had been hopeful for his recovery.

Maame Tiwaa's family confirmed they kept Yaw Sarpong out of the loop regarding their relative's death amid concerns over her band member's health condition.

