Veteran gospel musician Yaw Sarpong, leader of the Asomafo Band, has reportedly passed away

Yaw Sarpong, who has been unwell for some time, is reported to have passed away on January 20, 2026

Following the news, tributes have been pouring in on social media for the highlife veteran

Veteran gospel musician and leader of the Asomafo gospel band, Yaw Sarpong, has passed away.

Yaw Sarpong is reported to have passed away on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, after a long battle with illness. Photo source: @kofitv

Details are sketchy, but reports indicate that the renowned musician passed away this morning, Tuesday, January 20, 2026, in Kumasi.

Kumasi-based Hello FM first announced the news on social media.

Following the social media posts, Myjoyonline reported that Yaw Sarpong's manager, Nana Poku Ashis, had confirmed the sad news.

Yaw Sarpong's passing comes barely two months after he lost Maame Tiwaa, the lead singer for his Asomafo Band. She passed away on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Yaw Sarpong's long battle with sickness

Yaw Sarpong is widely known to have endured a long battle with ill health and had stepped back from public performances to focus on treatment and recovery.

His colleague Diana Asamoah, family and his manager confirmed in separate interviews that he had been battling with a severe stroke, which had left him bedridden and unable to create music with his Asomafo Band.

It was during one of his treatments by Bishop J.Y. Adu in Kumasi that his wife, Maame Pinamang, dragged him to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM in June 2024.

According to Pinamang, she had been sidelined from taking care of her ailing husband because of his partner, Maame Tiwaa.

At the time, Pinamang accused Tiwaa of snatching her husband, an allegation the latter denied.

Yaw Sarpong's achievements as a gospel musician

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in Ghana’s gospel music industry, Yaw Sarpong stayed in the limelight for about five decades after rising to prominence as the leader of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo.

He produced several iconic gospel songs, including Wo Haw Ne Sen, Yenka Nkyire Agya, Elshadai, Bribiara Nye Den, and Oko Yi, and many other hits.

In 2025, Yaw Sarpong was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa of the Asomafo Band have both passed away. Photo source: @utvghana

Ghanaians react to Yaw Sarpong's death

Following the news of Yaw Sarpong's passing, tributes have poured in on social media. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh compiled.

Maame Esi Gyafowa said:

"Aww. RIP Legend."

Owusu Boakye said:

"This world isn't our permanent home; we’re merely travellers passing through. It's important to pause and reflect on these truths because, while I may not be your equal in this life, when death arrives, we will all answer its call. Thank God that beyond this earthly existence, there is life beyond death — or perhaps, death itself leads to yet another existence."

Emmanuel Tagor Sterling said:

"Rest well, Music icon... We're just here to observe, learn, love and go..!! We come to this world, we struggle to have power, money, fame and everything, then we leave these things behind and die."

Odeneho Kwaku

"That’s surprisingly concerning. Coming just after his lead singer transitioned on?"

Yaw Sarpong performs with Tiwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Sarpong recently looked fit and showed great signs of recovery as he performed with Maame Tiwaa in church.

The veteran gospel musician raised his hands in the air without difficulty as he excitedly gave a decent performance

