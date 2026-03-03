An elder at Nana Agradaa's church broke his silence following her release from prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

In a video, the man shared how happy he was, detailing the way forward now that the evangelist had been set free

Mama Pat's early release sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared their opinions

An elder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry broke his silence after Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, widely known as Nana Agradaa and Mama Pat, was released from prison.

On February 27, 2026, Nana Agradaa's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, told Channel One TV that his client would be released on March 3, 2026, after the Amasaman High Court reduced her 15-year jail term to 12 months.

The lawyer clarified that the preacher’s early release was not out of favouritism but due to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, where convicts can be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

This confirmation from the evangelist's lawyer sparked a massive debate on social media.

While some were happy for Mama Pat, others questioned why she had not been made to serve her earlier 15-year jail term after being declared guilty.

Nana Agradaa's release from prison

True to the words of Baffour, Nana Agradaa was released in the early hours of March 3, 2026, with loved ones arriving at the Nsawam Female Prison in their T-shirts to welcome her.

In a couple of clips shared on social media, the controversial televangelist's fans were seen jubilating after she finally gained her freedom.

The preacher was also seen in a viral video wearing white attire, with her husband, Angel Asiamah's hand placed around her shoulders.

Mama Pat's reunion with her family following her release has garnered many reactions from Ghanaians online.

Elder of Nana Agradaa's church celebrates

In a video shared on the TikTok page of Gossip24 TV, an elder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry detailed his feelings following their leader's release.

According to him, words could not express his feelings, claiming that Agradaa's absence had been like losing a biological mother because she was family to the congregation.

He added that he could not advise her to stay away from social media as others had urged, because she is old enough to decide for herself.

Reactions to elder discussing Nana Agradaa's release

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the elder's comments on Nana Agradaa's release.

Eric Asante wrote:

“The elders of both couples' families should advise them. Why can't they keep themselves away from the public for just a month? It appears they have not learnt their lessons. Though being a nuisance (profanity) to the public is not a crime, it was the approximate cause of her incarceration.”

Diana Akplaku wrote:

“I missed her so much, u can't be sad around this woman, we all have our differences.”

Akua wrote:

“For some reason, I am very happy for her. God bless Angel Asiamah for always standing behind her.”

Serwaa wrote:

“Finally, Angel Asiamah would be able to spend quality time with his wife.”

Angle Asiamah launches T-shirt to welcome Agradaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah had launched a T-shirt to welcome his evangelist wife back home after her jail term was reduced from 15 years to 12 months.

Addressing members of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Agradaa's husband wore a branded white round-neck shirt which had the preacher's picture printed on it.

