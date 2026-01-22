Mzbel has reacted to rumours of an alleged romantic affair with President John Dramani Mahama from some critics

In a video, the veteran Ghanaian musician detailed the reason why the rumours of her and the president were untrue

Mzbel also claimed that people were spreading rumours because she supports President Mahama and the NDC

Veteran Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has responded to rumours about an alleged secret romantic relationship with President John Dramani Mahama.

Over the years, Mzbel has been a staunch supporter of President Mahama and the ruling party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and has often played a significant role in their campaign efforts across the nation.

Through her foray into politics, she has developed a close friendship with the president, which has often come under scrutiny from the public.

Speculation about the nature of their relationship emerged during Mzbel's public feud with the renowned actress Tracey Boakye over an alleged rich married man in 2020.

During their feud, both parties made several allegations against each other and coined the infamous term 'Papa No', which became a trending topic in Ghana.

Mzbel addresses Mahama affair rumours

In a Q&A session with media personality Bishop Agbey Junior on Accra-based radio station Mothers 102.7 FM on Monday, January 19, 2026, Mzbel was asked questions about the rumours of her and President Mahama being romantically involved.

In response, the 16 Years hit-maker denied the rumours of secretly having an affair with the president and welcoming children with him, while he is still married to First Lady Lordina Mahama.

Mzbel, who criticised the NDC government for not giving her a political appointment like other celebrities in 2025, claimed that she would have been driving better cars than the ones she currently has if she were indeed the baby mama of President Mahama.

"I came here with a nine-year-old Toyota RAV4. If I were dating Mahama and had a child with him, would I be driving this car? Even Mahama's children won't drive a car like mine, talk less of a baby mama."

"Sometimes the people who make those claims do not think well. How can I date the most influential person in Ghana and be using a car that is nine years old?" she quipped.

The YouTube video of Mzbel reacting to rumours of an alleged affair and children with President Mahama is below:

