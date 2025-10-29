Mzbel has reignited her feud with Charlotte Oduro over the backlash her son Okomfo Black received after his controversial 2023 interview

In a video, the veteran singer blamed the counsellor for inciting people against her young son and causing him to drop out of school

Mzbel also vowed to verbally attack Counsellor Charlotte Oduro whenever she gets embroiled in any public controversy

Veteran Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has reignited her feud with Counsellor Charlotte Oduro over her past criticisms of her son, Okomfo Black.

The 16 Years hitmaker has harboured some resentment towards the counsellor since 2023 when her son, Okomfo Black, made some controversial remarks about religion.

In an interview, Mzbel's son stated that he did not believe in the existence of God because it was his mother who took care of and catered for him throughout his life.

The then 10-year-old boy also noted that it was his mother who gave birth to him and that God did not create him.

Okomfo Black received massive backlash from Ghanaians, including Counsellor Charlotte Oduro, who vowed that she and other Christians would stand against anyone who spoke negatively about God.

The video of Okomfo Black speaking about the non-existence of God is below:

The video of Charlotte Oduro blasting Okomfo Black for his controversial remarks is below:

Mzbel reignites feud with Charlotte Oduro

In a recent interview with Bro Emma on Obibini TV Studio, Mzbel noted that her son, Okomfo Black, had quit school due to the backlash from Charlotte Oduro.

The singer vowed that she would strongly criticise the counsellor whenever she finds herself in the middle of controversy.

Mzbel stated that she previously did not speak about Charlotte Oduro's divorce drama due to the busy schedule she had at the time.

She noted that she would forever speak about the issue due to the counsellor's past actions towards her son.

She said:

"If you tell people to rise up against my son, they will do it. So, my son had to quit school. He is now a school dropout. I will speak whenever she is involved in a controversial issue. When her issue was trending, I didn't speak because I was busy."

"I have told myself that even if it takes 10 years for me to get free time, I will speak about her."

The veteran singer said she decided to withdraw her son from school to protect him from people she claimed Charlotte Oduro incited against the boy.

Mzbel also called out the counsellor for currently indulging in some acts she previously preached against after her divorce from her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro.

The videos of Mzbel speaking about her issues with Charlotte Oduro are below:

Mzbel's remarks about Charlotte Oduro stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rutaa2 commented:

"That Mzbel ankasa she had a problem."

user552187752247 wrote:

"So you denied your child the right to school? Child Rights International, where are you people? Hmm."

Sister Moda said:

"Mzbel needs help, and I keep saying it."

Sweeties Nora commented:

"This small boy has dropped out of school? Eii Mzbel hmmm."

