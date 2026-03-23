Mzbel has reacted to Kwaku Manu's past claims of her and Tracy Boakye being gifted properties by a rich politician

In a video, the veteran singer denied the actor's claims and explained the reason behind her recent grievances with the NDC

Mzbel's response to Kwaku Manu's past claims has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has responded to Kwaku Manu over his past claims in an old video that recently resurfaced on social media.

Singer Mzbel responds to Kwaku Manu over his past claims, denying claims of a house gift from politicians. Photo source: @mzbeldaily, @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

In the 2020 video that has resurfaced, Kwaku Manu weighed in on Mzbel's public feud with actress Tracey Boakye over an alleged wealthy man who many claimed was also a politician.

In the footage, the veteran Kumawood actor, in an angry tone, called out the two prominent women for their spat and advised them to end their hostilities.

Kwaku also appeared to claim that Mzbel and Tracey had financially benefitted from their association with the alleged individual.

He claimed that the two men had each been gifted a big house and vehicles from their alleged romantic affair with the unnamed man.

The Instagram video of Kwaku Manu calling out Mzbel and Tracey Boakye over their public feud in 2020 is below:

Mzbel responds to Kwaku Manu's claims

In a video she shared on her official Facebook page on Sunday, March 22, 2026, Mzbel noted that Kwaku Manu's claims in the resurfaced video created the wrong impression about her and could push people to commit bad acts against her.

The veteran singer, who recently complained about the lack of support from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since their return to power in 2025, noted that no prominent politician from the two main political parties in Ghana had bought her a house.

She stated that she purchased her properties, including her luxury vehicles and residence, with the money she had acquired from her musical career and business ventures.

She said:

"Nobody has bought a house for me. Whether NPP or NDC, nobody has bought a house for me. The house I live in belongs to me. It does not belong to any government."

"The car I drive is mine. It is not for any government. No government bought it for me."

"I am a musician. I am capable of getting certain things for myself. Some people think because you are a musician, you cannot buy a car and house. What is so special about a house and car that a veteran musician like me can't buy for myself?"

Mzbel noted that she only had an issue with the current NDC government ignoring her despite her campaign efforts to help them win the 2024 general elections.

Veteran singer Mzbel responds to rumours of being in a secret affair with President John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: MzbeL

Source: Facebook

The singer stated that she was only interested in receiving invitations to perform at entertainment events hosted by President John Dramani's government and not political appointments.

She said she expected the NDC to reward her support and financial contribution to the party's electoral success with bookings at their events.

Mzbel questioned why Kwaku Manu and other critics would assume that she had been gifted properties by politicians when they have sidelined her from their events since returning to power.

The Facebook video of Mzbel responding to Kwaku Manu's claims is below:

Mzbel's response to Kwaku Manu stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nii Amartey Laryea Sa-tinny commented:

"Let's engage in politics for the love and development of the country and not because of our stomachs and personal interests."

Fabian Yao McIntosh said:

"I think the past scandal could be the reason for your unmet expectations. But all is not lost. Let's give time some time."

Robert Semedo wrote:

"Mzbel, please exercise patience. At the right time, your reward will come."

Mzbel addresses affair rumours with President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel addressed rumours of an alleged romantic affair with President John Dramani Mahama.

In a radio interview, the veteran musician dismissed the alleged affair with the president and questioned the origin of the rumours.

Mzbel's response to the rumours of her alleged affair with President Mahama triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh