Uncle Ato has opened up about a profound moment with his wife, which inspired him to write his song Nyame Ye

The gospel singer recounted how a huge breakthrough fell to his wife's favour, helping her to travel abroad for the first time

His ministration as he shed light on God's goodness towards his wife got scores of fans emotional

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian musician Alexander Bruce-Ghartey, popularly known as Uncle Ato, has shed light on a profound moment he had with his late wife, Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey, three years after her death.

Uncle Ato recounts a profound moment with his late wife. Photo source: Uncle Ato

Source: Facebook

During a ministration with UK-based station Omega TV, Uncle Ato recounted a profound moment with his wife, which inspired his classic worship song Nyame Ye.

According to Uncle Ato, his wife earned a scholarship opportunity to study abroad and further her career through strange means that he could only ascribe to God's goodness.

"She didn't really qualify for that opportunity, but for some strange reason, God opened the way for her," Uncle Ato said.

Uncle Ato established that his Nyame Ye song came naturally to her while expressing her gratitude to God for her milestone.

"As I was thanking God for my wife's miracle, I just heard the song in my spirit...What God told me is that as I thank Him for what he has done for my wife, he'll do for me too," Uncle Ato added.

Uncle Ato's ministration, reflecting on his wife's miracle, came with prophetic pronouncements to the audience.

While scores of fans tapped in Unle Ato's testimony during the ministration, others hailed him for his great Christian values and impact as a singer.

What happened to Unle Ato's wife?

Uncle Ato's wife, Mrs Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a long health battle.

The renowned gospel singer announced the sad demise of his wife in a post on his Facebook page.

The deceased was interred on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Tema with scores of gospel musicians including Celestine Donkor, Ceccy Twum and Piesie Esther.

In an interview after his wife's funeral, Uncle Ato established that his wife remained strong and hopeful despite her painful battle with her health.

"She had battled the sickness for a long time, but all along, she was strong. Even when I was down, she would rise and make sure I was okay,'' Uncle Ato recounted in his interview.

Uncle Ato and his late wife, Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey. Photo source: UncleAto

Source: Instagram

Uncle Ato eulogises the late KODA

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Uncle Ato had shared a heartwarming tribute about his late friend and colleague, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA), who passed away in April 2024.

Uncle Ato eulogised KODA for his exceptional benevolence and selfless contributions to the Ghanaian gospel music industry.

He painted KODA as a mentor and facilitator who prioritised the success of others over his own, emphasising the profound legacy KODA leaves behind despite his untimely passing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh