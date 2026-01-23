Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo's new comment about influencer Quitachie has sparked online drama

The fashion influencer's comment has got fans talking, with many weighing in on whether it was playful banter or a serious jab

Some social media users have blasted Nana Akua Addo for comparing her lavish lifestyle to that of the 23-year-old influencer

Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has stirred reactions online following bold comments she made about fellow influencer Quitachie on TikTok.

The style influencer made claims about Quitachie’s financial status in a viral post that has since sparked debate.

Nana Akua Addo claims Quitachie can't afford her dining table.

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo alleges Quitachie is broke

Nana Akua Addo made what many described as disrespectful remarks about Bedue Madjoub Sufiya, popularly known in lifestyle blogging circles as Quitachie.

According to the actress, the recent Master’s graduate cannot afford her crystal dining table.

The comments came after a fan jokingly suggested that Quitachie would quickly order the same dinner plates Nana Akua Addo showcased.

Nana Akua Addo inspires fashion lovers with her stylish outfits and flawless makeup before ordering her crystal dining table.

Source: Instagram

In response, the actress blasted the fan, insisting that the 23-year-old vlogger could not afford her custom-made dining table.

The TikTok video of Nana Akua Addo's dining table is below:

Reactions as Nana Akua Addo disrespects Quitachie

The remarks triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some users criticising Nana Akua Addo for publicly looking down on another influencer. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

"The only thing that puts me off is comparisons. Life isn’t race , so why will u compare two influencers . being a public figure won’t be easy I guess."

Grace Erics stated:

"For a table made out of resin/epoxy. Calling it Crystal."

Yaa Mansah stated:

"It is a crystal dear price ranging from 10,000 to 12,000 cedis excluding shipping if you are into importation you know 💯💯💯 is expensive but not that expensive lol. Quitachie doesn’t engage in nonsense!."

Fiona Mensah stated:

"I don’t blame Nana Akua for seeing this harmless comment as a comparison, because reading is a skill, and not everyone has it.😁."

The TikTok video is below:

Nana Akua Addo rocks white dress

Nana Akua Addo and her glam team have released their first photoshoot of 2026.

In a viral video, the award-winning style influencer wowed fashionistas in a spaghetti-strap crop top paired with a high-waisted flared skirt that accentuated her slim waist.

She completed the look with a side-parted coiled hairstyle styled by Barima Makeup Artistry and accessorised with a white tassel bag, giving off an elegant African goddess vibe.

The TikTok video of Nana Akua Addo's new white outfit is below:

Quitachie models in white for Master’s graduation

Quitachie, on the other hand, recently celebrated her graduation from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). In a trending video, the influencer rocked a stylish long-sleeve white dress paired with black strappy heels.

She completed the look with a black Chanel bag and sunglasses, reinforcing her image as a young, stylish, and successful woman. In a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video, Quitachie flaunted a long centre-parted hairstyle that flowed down her back.

The TikTok videos of Quitachie are below:

Nana Akua Addo flaunts wooden bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo, who nearly broke the internet with her wooden bag at an event.

The fashion model proved she is one of the best influencers in Ghana as she opened up about the inspiration behind her latest bag.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's high fashion sense on Instagram.

