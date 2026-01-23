Senegal’s triumph at the 2025 AFCON ignited celebrations nationwide, with the excitement reaching the presidential palace

As the Teranga Lions soaked in continental glory, heartwarming moments featuring President Bassirou Diomaye Faye alongside his two wives quickly drew public attention

The Senegalese leader also announced generous rewards, promising each player cash bonuses exceeding $130,000, as well as land plots

Cute photos circulating online have shown President Bassirou Diomaye Faye celebrating Senegal’s AFCON triumph alongside his two wives.

The images, which quickly spread across social media, captured the president smiling proudly as he shared a moment of national joy with his heartthrobs - Marie Khone Faye and Absa Faye.

Senegal President Bassirou Faye celebrates his country's AFCON glory with his two beautiful wives. Photo credit: @AbsaFaye_SN/X.

Senegal's president celebrates AFCON glory with wives

The photos seen by YEN.com.gh showed President Faye holding the AFCON trophy after receiving it from the victorious squad led by captain Kalidou Koulibaly and head coach Pape Thiaw.

Standing beside him, both wives also cradled the iconic silverware, their faces lit up with delight as the country basked in the glow of continental success.

The images struck a chord online, sparking admiration and playful commentary from fans who praised the president for celebrating the achievement as a family affair. Reactions poured in on X, formerly Twitter.

@raymondnyamador wrote:

"This is how we like it in town."

@ticklefari added:

"Presido get taste waaaa."

@Sirr_Roy shared:

"Kɔkɔɔ baako ɛna tuntum baako. #BalancedDiet."

@kwameannofulwet summed up:

"Dude is living my dream."

Below are the photos:

While the scene appeared unusual to some Ghanaians, polygamy is legal and culturally accepted in Senegal, a largely Muslim country.

Islamic law allows men to marry up to four wives, with both women often acknowledged as first ladies.

According to VOA, Marie Khone hails from the same village as the 44-year-old president.

They married 15 years ago and have four children. He married his second wife, Absa, a little over a year ago.

Senegal players prepare to hoist the AFCON trophy on the podium after beating Morocco in the final. Photo by Anadolu.

AFCON winners to receive cash and land rewards

Beyond the celebrations, President Faye has backed his words with generous rewards for the AFCON heroes.

At a ceremony in Dakar on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, following an open-top bus tour attended by thousands, he confirmed substantial bonuses for the squad.

ESPN reported that each of the 28 players will receive 75 million CFA francs (GHS 1.4 million) alongside coastal land plots measuring 1500 square metres. Officials of the football federation are also set to benefit.

Senegal’s road to glory was far from easy. They edged hosts Morocco by 1-0 after extra time in Rabat.

Drama unfolded when Ismaila Sarr had a late goal ruled out before a disputed penalty saw players briefly walk off.

Sadio Mane helped restore calm, Brahim Diaz missed his spot kick, and Pape Gueye struck the decisive goal early in extra time to seal a famous second AFCON crown.

Audio reveals referee's words after AFCON penalty

In another AFCON-related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that VAR audio revealed discussions after Morocco was awarded a late penalty against Senegal.

Referee Ndala allegedly suggested calling off the match following Senegal’s brief walk-off before being overruled.

