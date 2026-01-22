Gospel musician, Florence Obinim, has fired back at actress Benedicta Gafah after the latter jabbed her

Due to fear of receiving another reply from the Kumawood star, she decided to speak through a Bible quotation

Her actions have attracted fans and social media users to react massively as they posted diverse comments

Florence Obinim and Benedicta Gafah's beef is far from over as the Ghanaian gospel musician has fired shots at the actress after she rekindled their long-time beef.

Florence Obinim rekindles beef with Benedicta Gafah

The long-time beef between the two was revived when the singer tried to clarify claims that she had undergone surgery to enhance her physical looks just to resemble the Kumawood actress.

"Benedita Gafah is not my friend because she is an actress and I am a musician. The only thing that disgusts me is that people started claiming that I slimmed down because I wanted to be like Benedicta Gafah," she said.

According to her, the screen goddess doesn't meet her beauty standard, as her husband, Rev. Obinim, has ex-girlfriends who are more beautiful than her.

"Even if Bishop had a relationship with her, I want to ask whether she [Benedicta Gafah] is the most beautiful among his ex-lovers. Why won't I learn from Bishop's ex-girlfriends when some of them are more beautiful than Gafah?" she added.

Benedicta Gafah unexpectedly jabs Florence Obinim

The actress Benedicta Gafah didn't let it slide.

She responded with a video. In the footage, she was seen flaunting her beauty with Daddy Lumba's alleged diss song "Ofon Na Di Nsem Fon" being played in the background.

A fan dropped a comment with a sticker of Florence Obinim, saying that she was calling her. This triggered the actress to drop the comment below:

"God forbid. Ɔkasa repetion saa asɛ nsuo ba. She can’t even articulate herself to a straight point."

Another social media user shared how the actress has now turned the singer into a slay queen. Gafah, who couldn't ignore, reacted, saying:

"Saa maame no deɛ wagyimi tu. She knows her rivals, and she knows I’m not part of them. Wahu s3 watɔ nsuom so they thought it wise to mention my name. Gyimie gyimie wei."

Florence Obinim lashes out at Benedicta Gafah

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Florence Obinim's TikTok page, the musician could be seen in heavy makeup as she played her hit song 'Wo Sisi Nipa' in the background with the Twi version of Roman 8:33-34 superimposed over the clip.

The verse reads:

"Who will bring any charge against those whom God has chosen? It is God who justifies. Who then is the one who condemns? No one. Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us."

The TikTok video of Florence Obinim responding to Gafah is below:

Florence Obinim shading Benedicta sparks reactions

Social media users, after coming across the gospel musician's video, have dropped varying comments.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below;

Hadassah's Mum wrote:

"I was sad with her response, hmmm."

Lowbs wrote:

" Eiiiii see caption."

Sheila bae wrote :

"Ever gorgeous Queen."

Watch the Instagram video of Benedicta Gafah denying dating Obinim below:

Benedicta Gafah denies dating Bishop Obinim

YEN.com.gh, in a related story, had reported about Benedicta Gafah denying having an affair with the gospel artist's husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Her comments came after a social media user slammed her for troubling the gospel singer's marriage and being the source of most of her problems.

The Kumawood star's remarks sparked massive reactions online as many questioned whether she was telling the truth.

