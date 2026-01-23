Ghanaian boutique owner Osebo has shown his mom unconditional love by buying a brand-new Kantanka car worth GH¢280,000 for her

Some fans can’t stop praising him for choosing a locally made Kantanka vehicle and celebrating Ghanaian excellence

Some social media users also asked for more details about the Kantanka cars after the video went viral on Instagram

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo, purchased a brand-new car for his mother on January 22, 2026.

The generous gesture came shortly after some fans blasted him for always flaunting foreign-designed cars, questioning his loyalty to the Made in Ghana movement amid claims that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the founder of the Kantanka Automobiles, was his dad.

Fashion entrepreneur Osebo The Zaraman acquires a GH¢280,000 Kantanka vehicle for his mother following recent criticism over his affinity for foreign cars. Photo Credit: @osibotheking.

Source: Instagram

Osebo buys a Kantanka car for his mum

Osebo has set an example for many by appreciating his mother even before Mother’s Day celebrations.

The baby daddy of award-winning Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah bought a brand-new red Kantanka K71 Pro SUV, estimated to be worth about GH¢280,000, as a New Year gift for his mum.

In a viral video, stylist Osebo explained that his decision to purchase the Kantanka vehicle was to support local businesses in Ghana, and not necessarily because of his association with the Kristo Asafo Church or any family ties.

He proudly flaunted the keys to the luxurious SUV and showcased the interior, encouraging others to also support Ghanaian-made vehicles.

The Instagram post of Osebo at the Kantanka Achimota showroom is below:

Reactions as Osebo's mom receives Kantanka car

Some social media users have praised fashionista Osebo for celebrating his mom even before her birthday and the 2026 Mother's Day celebrations.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kwame Nsiah commented:

"God bless you, Nana 🙌👏."

Yaw Andoh stated:

"I tap..I will buy a car for my mum this year. Thank you, Lord."

Kwame Kusi stated:

"Congratulations. Thanks for showing so much love to your mum. God bless you, bruv 👏❤️❤️."

Godwin Tetteh commented:

"God will bless you, King,🤴 . I tap into this blessing so I can also surprise my mum."

Yaa Baby stated:

"Man, you have tried paa. God bless you."

The Instagram video of Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo is below:

Osebo buys a BMW for his daughter

Osebo also earned admiration after buying a brand-new BMW M5 (F10) for his daughter on her 16th birthday. The businessman handed over the car a few days after Princess Akosua celebrated her birthday.

Princess Akosua, the first of Osebo’s two children with his ex-wife, Afia Mansah, turned 16 on Saturday, January 3, 2025. Exactly one week later, she and her younger brother received the blue-coloured BMW from their father.

Osebo impresses Ghanaians with his short ensembles before heading to the Kantanka showroom to buy a car for his mom. Photo credit: @osebo.

Source: Facebook

"I’m giving you this automobile this morning. Since you always worry me about your daily trips using my cars, I decided to get you your own. Kwadwo’s birthday was two months ago, and Akosua’s birthday was last week".

"You can now instruct the driver to take you anywhere you want after school and leave my cars alone. Take this key, the car is yours and your brother’s. Use it whenever you get home," he said.

The Instagram video is below:

Osebo discusses alleged conflict between Kantanka's children

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about style influencer Osebo, who addressed the supposed conflict amongst the children of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka following his passing.

The famous fashionista broke down in detail the press release against Kwadwo Safo Jr. by the late industrialist's family.

Osebo also described the succession plan that Apostle Kwadwo Safo had left behind before his tragic passing.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh