Archbishop Duncan-Williams has disclosed the advice he gives young people who approach him for wedding loans

The general overseer encouraged the youth to focus more on the foundation of their marriage than on expensive ceremonies

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Archbishop Duncan-Williams' interview with Cookie Tee

Archbishop Duncan-Williams has urged parents to ensure their children are fully prepared for marriage before they start roaming different offices for wedding loans.

The man of God emphasised that marriage comes with a lot of responsibilities, and one must think about life after saying the vows.

Archbishop Duncan Williams explains why he doesn't give wedding loans. Photo credit: @archbishopduncanwilliams.

Source: Instagram

Duncan-Williams says marriage isn’t about love

Archbishop Duncan-Williams has stated that he no longer sponsors people’s weddings. He explained that men who are ready to marry should be independent and capable of taking care of themselves and their wives.

The preacher stressed that marriage is about responsibility. He noted that while the Bible says a man and woman shall leave their parents, it does not mention children who still depend on parental assistance and guidance.

Archbishop Williams also highlighted the importance of financial planning, stating that having at least GH¢100,000 saved is essential, yet many couples fail to plan for life after the wedding. He encouraged parents to help their grown-up children open savings accounts to prepare for the future.

The Instagram video of Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Cookie Tee is below:

Reactions as Duncan-Williams discusses wedding loans

Some social media users have applauded Archbishop Duncan-Williams for encouraging the youth to fully prepare and embrace the institution of marriage. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

reallady_aj commented:

"Well spoken 👍."

tutu_bismark stated:

"Your 100% right."

acheampong09 stated:

"Papa is speaking from an ancient well. I see wisdom all over."

myhighest_lyf stated:

"Wisdom 👏👏👏."

farcry99 commented:

"Words of wisdom 👏🏽👏🏽."

abigail.adjetey.332 commented:

"God richly bless you papa🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

futureleada1 stated:

"This is what people don't know. I laugh when people are in a haste to get married. 😂."

princed1__89 commented:

"What the Archbishop said is nothing but the truth.. People just don’t like the truth."

big_otaf.s commented:

"Different perspectives? I don't think so. Let's go back to bible."

thebrandafm stated:

"Dad's not a father for nothing... These are the kind of issues fathers must address."

The Instagram video of Archbishop Duncan-Williams is below:

Duncan-Williams explains why some women are unmarried

Archbishop Williams also addressed why many Ghanaian women remain unmarried in an exclusive interview with Cookie Tee.

He explained that while everyone is born as a man or woman, becoming a wife or husband requires effort, caution, and commitment.

Archbishop Duncan Williams says most women are not ready to become wives, but they want to marry. Photo credit: @archbishopduncanwilliams.

Source: UGC

The General Overseer of Action Chapel International Ministry noted that people who marry before the age of 30 often face challenges in their marriages because they do not fully understand the dynamics and responsibilities involved.

The Instagram video of Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Cookie Tee is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh