A Ghanaian man got married to his beautiful woman, who happened to be a white lady, and they have got many talking online.

The two got married in Ghana and seemed excited after the wedding ceremony.

A Ghanaian man and his white wife express their joy after getting married in Ghana. Photo credit: @askghmedia

In a video on X, the white lady came out of a room wearing a long white dress with a pair of shoes to match. She was smiling widly possibly showing her joy after legalising their union.

The young man also wore a white long-sleeved shirt, a pair of brown trousers and shoes to match. He had dreadlocks, which had been neatly held back in a ponytail.

Someone who was not captured in the video was celebrating the couple. He congratulated them and wished them well.

After responding to the person, the groom and his bride stood together to take photos and show off their rings. The two wore a broad smile, which signified their joy after they became husband and wife.

An inscription on the video showed that the man's surname is Awotwe. When they showed their rings, there was an inscription that read:

"The Awotwes"

Reactions to inter-racial marriage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@aanu004_ said:

"That wedding energy is contagious 🔥 Ghana × America combo hitting different!"

@WMTwai wrote:

"She seems genuinely happy. ☺️."

@pikay_jnr said:

"Eiii am I doing something wrong?"

@vela_kt wrote:

"This inferiority complex is what the whites ride on. Over a 100 weddings happen in the country every Saturday. Why not post them? Is getting married to a white woman an achievement now for African men? Hmm."

@Linkin419 said:

"White people will show you pure love 💗."

@vikki_lardo wrote:

"Love wins 💚."

@Mangad_mg said:

"Cash out 😃😃."

@Oxlade9824 wrote:

"Afa!"

@AfiMeg said:

"Mori and bankye mori. These are the combinations we like to see."

@biggestkj wrote:

"Herh Rasta man! 🤣 the way he go jam 😭."

@GmnKwasi said:

"Krataaaa Sem."

