Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, recently opened up about the personal challenges and rejections he faced at the onset of his ministry.

In a heartfelt address during the Global Prayer Works Summit Special Breakfast Meeting held at the Prayer Cathedral in Accra on July 19, 2025, the respected cleric shared his journey of struggle in the early years of his calling.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams says James McKeown rejected him

He recounted his initial attempt to serve as an evangelist after returning from his Bible studies in Benin City, Nigeria.

With aspirations to minister the gospel, Archbishop Duncan-Williams approached James McKeown, the esteemed founder of the Church of Pentecost.

Unfortunately, McKeown turned him away, citing negative experiences with past evangelists.

“I expressed my desire to serve here, but he looked at me and said, ‘You don’t belong here; I can’t help you,’” Duncan-Williams recalled, a sentiment that significantly impacted his resolve.

Undeterred, Archbishop Duncan-Williams sought opportunities from several prominent church leaders, including Reverend Abozo, Owusu Afriyie, and Isaac Ababio.

However, each of them rejected his plea, affirming their belief that God had not called him to their respective ministries. This series of rejections left Duncan-Williams feeling disheartened but also determined to continue pursuing his divine calling.

In his quest for acceptance, he ventured back to Nigeria, hoping to find a welcoming ministry at the Church of God Mission.

Yet, he faced further disappointment when the archbishop there placed his forehead against Duncan-Williams's and instructed him, “You have to go back to Ghana. God hasn’t called you to Nigeria.” Duncan-Williams pleaded, “But nobody in Ghana wants me. I’m the stone that the builders have rejected.”

Archbishop Duncan-Williams talks about preaching in school

Returning to Ghana, he approached Reverend Mensa, who was then a pastor at the Full Gospel Church in Tema. After prayerful consideration, Reverend Mensa also conveyed to Duncan-Williams that he was not destined to work within that ministry.

Instead, he encouraged Duncan-Williams to share his testimony with students in secondary schools and universities.

“That was how I began my preaching journey,” said Duncan-Williams.

He took to visiting numerous secondary schools and universities, sharing his story and inspiring youth. Through these efforts, he connected with influential figures like Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and other notable ministers, gradually building a dedicated following.

His grassroots outreach blossomed, evolving from informal meetings at the International Students Hostel to gatherings at his father’s home, eventually progressing to the Association School. These early efforts laid the groundwork for what would grow into Action Chapel International, one of Ghana’s most significant Christian ministries.

Duncan-Williams later reflected on the continuous challenges he faced throughout his ministry, particularly the betrayals that often came from those closest to him.

“Even after I understood my divine assignment, the levels of betrayal and backstabbing from individuals I considered brethren never ceased. It remains a reality even today,” he disclosed, highlighting the emotional toll such experiences have taken on him.

He offered heartfelt encouragement to young ministers and believers grappling with feelings of rejection and uncertainty about their calling.

“I know many of you find yourselves where I once was, feeling confused and rejected. But remain steadfast to what God has called you to do. Your rejection can often be a divine redirection to your true purpose,” he advised.

Archbishop Duncan Williams angrily prays against critics

Archbishop Duncan-Williams also addressed circulating rumours regarding his allegedly covert support for John Dramani Mahama’s potential third presidential term.

Reports suggested that he had enlisted the help of fellow ministers to assist the current president in unconstitutionally securing a third term, set to end in 2028.

In a recent video, captured during a ministry session, Duncan-Williams firmly repudiated these claims, expressing his disappointment over how this generation often misuses social media to spread reckless assertions.

